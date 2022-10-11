https://sputniknews.com/20221011/no-the-worlds-not-heading-for-a-nuclear-apocalypse-heres-why-1101734791.html

No, The World's Not Heading For a Nuclear Apocalypse: Here’s Why

No, The World's Not Heading For a Nuclear Apocalypse: Here's Why

The Western media space has been saturated with reports on the dangers of a nuclear war, particularly after President Vladimir Putin’s (deliberately misread) warning late last month that Russia would retaliate to nuclear aggression, and US President Joe Biden’s comments last week that the prospects of nuclear “Armageddon” were today higher than at any other time since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.Russia is (surprise, surprise!) the culprit in virtually every report, with the logic being that a Russian defeat on the battlefield in its special military operation in Ukraine might motivate an “emotionally unstable” Russian leadership to push the button and end humanity.“Ukraine war: World must act now to stop Russia nuclear threat – Zelensky,” a BBC piece warned Saturday, with the Ukrainian president telling the broadcaster that Moscow had begun to “prepare their society” for nuke use. Ironically, Volodymyr Zelensky himself got called out earlier in the week after appearing to call for a nuclear “preemptive strike” against Russia. He later said that his comments were a mistranslation, and that he meant a “preemptive strike” with sanctions.“Putin’s threats have nuclear experts watching closely,” Canada’s national broadcaster, the CBC, wrote in a piece last week, accompanying the article with a picture of a tough-looking Putin in military fatigues looking through a pair of binoculars. CBC’s experts expressed little doubt at Moscow’s willingness to use the weapons and, pointing to Kiev’s distribution of potassium iodine pills, explained that the pills can help block the absorption of harmful radiation by the thyroid gland after a nuclear attack.“How likely is a Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine?” NPR pondered in a clickbaity article on October 4. An expert from Harvard University "explained" that Russia was “threatening” to break the world’s “77-year tradition, some call it a taboo, of non-use of nuclear weapons.” He tactfully failed to mention that the United States is the only country to have ever used nukes – when it incinerated a pair of Japanese cities during the closing days of World War II, killing up to 215,000 people.Other outlets offered handy info and tips, with Spain’s El Pais and The Washington Post providing primers on Russia’s nuclear arsenal, while Polish media reported on government preparations for “the darkest scenario” by checking the readiness of the nation’s network of bomb shelters. Not to be outdone, Newsweek explained to readers the safest places to go and where to hide in the event of a nuclear blast, saying “the best place to go…depends on where the bomb is targeted, as well as the size of the nuclear weapons, the time of year, the weather conditions, and a variety of other factors.”Did Everybody Forget How to Read?In the face of the media’s growing nuclear frenzy, a senior Russian Foreign Ministry official turned to Sputnik to set the record straight.What does Ryabkov mean? Well, Russia’s nuclear doctrine is no secret. In fact, in June 2020, for the first time in the nation’s history and in the interests of transparency, Moscow published the document governing the nation’s nuclear weapons use policy in full (you can find it here).To quote at length:“The Russian Federation considers nuclear weapons exclusively as a means of deterrence, their use being an extreme and compelled measure, and takes all necessary efforts to reduce nuclear threat and prevent aggravation of interstate relations, that could trigger military conflicts, including nuclear ones.”…“Nuclear deterrence is ensured by the presence in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation of combat-ready forces and means that are capable to inflict guaranteed unacceptable damage on a potential adversary through employment of nuclear weapons in any circumstances, as well as by the readiness and resolve of the Russian Federation to use such weapons.”And here’s the crucial bit:Did everybody catch that? One more time for the fearmongers in the media and the White House out there:Russia will not use nukes unless nukes or other WMDs are used against it or its allies first, or if a conventional attack so severe that the country’s very existence is threatened is unleashed against it. This applies to all nuclear weapons, with no distinction made in the document between tactical (battlefield) nukes and strategic ones (i.e. those able to cause horrific, widespread destruction –and potentially end human life on this planet).And the Other Guy?But what about the US? Amid the recent string of reports from officials, think tank eggheads and media about Russia’s dastardly plans to use nuclear weapons preemptively and unprovoked, surely America’s own doctrine must be peace-loving, reasonable, and grounded in the realization that a nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought. Right?Turns out, not so much. The 2018 Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) – the document outlining policy on nuclear weapons and outlining a list of nuclear threats to the nation, explicitly states that the United States has not and will not commit to a strategy of no first use:“In addition, the United States will maintain a portion of its nuclear forces on alert day-to-day, and retain the option of launching those forces promptly. This posture maximizes decision time and preserves the range of US response options. It also makes clear to potential adversaries that they have no confidence in strategies intended to destroy our nuclear deterrent forces in a surprise first strike,” the document adds.That’s not all. Page 54 mentions the Pentagon’s plans to expand the “flexibility” of its nuclear capabilities to include new “low-yield options” (i.e. smaller nuclear bombs), characterizing the move as an “important” step “for the preservation of credible deterrence against regional aggression.”“Consequently, the United States will maintain, and enhance as necessary, the capability to forward deploy nuclear bombers and DCA [dual-capable aircraft] around the world. We are committed to upgrading DCA with the nuclear-capable F-35 aircraft. We will work with NATO to best ensure – and improve where needed – the readiness, survivability, and operational effectiveness of DCA based in Europe,” the document states.Citing the range of threats arrayed against the United States by Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran, the document emphasizes that the US reserves the right to “continue to field a range of conventional and nuclear capabilities able to hold such targets at risk,” hinting at the possibility of using nukes even against conventional adversaries, unless they are a party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and deemed to be “in compliance with their nuclear non-proliferation obligations.”The Biden administration submitted an update to the nuclear doctrine in March 2022, with its contents remaining largely under wraps. However, according to a "fact sheet" put out by the administration, the policy will not be altered to include a "no first use" pledge.Given this information, gleaned from the official policy documents of the nuclear superpowers, perhaps it’s time for Western media to ask the White House a few uncomfortable questions – like why Washington won’t pledge not to use nukes first, instead of penning alarmist report after report on the nuclear dangers supposedly emanating from the Kremlin.Message of HopeWhatever tactical and strategic changes take place in Ukraine, Taiwan, or any other existing or emerging global hot spot in the coming months and years, the world’s major nuclear powers have offered at least some reassurance that they are not contemplating nuclear Armageddon as a first resort.In a joint statement in January, Russia, the United States, China, France, and Britain restated their commitment to maintaining and strengthening “national measures to prevent unauthorized or unintended use of nuclear weapons,” and reiterated “the validity of our previous statements on de-targeting, reaffirming that none of our nuclear weapons are targeted at each other or at any other state.”Take that for what it’s worth.

