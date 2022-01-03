Big Five Nuclear Powers Release Joint Statement Saying Their Nukes Aren't Aimed at One Another

Russia, the United States, China, France and Britain "consider the avoidance of war between Nuclear-Weapon States and the reduction of strategic risks as [their] foremost responsibilities" and affirm that their nuclear weapons are not targeting one another, the five countries said in a joint statement published Monday.
The statement comes in an atmosphere of heightened global tensions -including fears of a conflict between Russia and NATO over Ukraine, and the US and China in the Indo-Pacific.
