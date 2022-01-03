https://sputniknews.com/20220103/big-five-nuclear-powers-release-joint-statement-saying-their-nukes-arent-aimed-at-one-another-1091996180.html

Big Five Nuclear Powers Release Joint Statement Saying Their Nukes Aren't Aimed at One Another

The statement comes in an atmosphere of heightened global tensions -including fears of a conflict between Russia and NATO over Ukraine, and the US and China in... 03.01.2022, Sputnik International

Russia, the United States, China, France and Britain "consider the avoidance of war between Nuclear-Weapon States and the reduction of strategic risks as [their] foremost responsibilities" and affirm that their nuclear weapons are not targeting one another, the five countries said in a joint statement published Monday.

