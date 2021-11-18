https://sputniknews.com/20211118/us-navy-orders-navigation-stand-down-for-subs-after-uss-connecticut-collision-in-s-china-sea-1090830287.html
US Navy Orders 'Navigation Stand-Down' for Subs After USS Connecticut Collision in S China Sea
US Navy Orders 'Navigation Stand-Down' for Subs After USS Connecticut Collision in S China Sea
At least 11 crew members of the US nuclear-powered submarine Connecticut were reportedly slightly injured following last month's incident with the vessel in the South China Sea.
The US Navy has ordered its submarine crews to start reviewing navigation safety due to the USS Connecticut's collision with an undersea mountain last month.On Wednesday, the commanders of US Submarine Forces and Submarine Forces Pacific, Vice Adm. William Houston and Rear Adm. Jeffrey Jablon, respectively, declared a "navigation stand-down", which will not involve the halting of all submarine activities.He added that crews "will review required procedures in navigation planning, operations, risk management, and best practices as part of this training". Macapagal did not specify a timetable for the stand-down, but said it would be a "near-term" process rather than a long-term venture.The remarks follow three top commanders from the USS Connecticut being relieved of duty earlier this month due to "loss of confidence" after the nuclear-powered submarine hit a seamount while operating in international waters in early October.The US Navy said in a statement at the time that Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, commander of the US 7th Fleet, found "sound judgment, prudent decision-making, and adherence to required procedures" could have prevented the incident.The incident, which resulted in minor injuries sustained by 11 USS Connecticut crew members, occurred after the vessel collided with an "uncharted seamount" in the South China Sea on 2 October. Initially, the US Navy reported that the incident saw the submarine hit an unknown object in the area.As a result, the submarine's ballast tanks were severely damaged, prompting the USS Connecticut to immediately shift its route to a "week-long voyage" to Guam.The vessel currently remains in Guam while undergoing damage assessment overseen by Naval Systems Command, and is due to return to Bremerton, Washington for repairs.
Notta Snowflake
In my opinion the U.S. Navy disregarded for decades the fact that Earth's morphology, both above and below the waves, is constantly changing out of sheer laziness. Globally the American community (and not just the military) appear to be involved in re-crafting their maps. It would not surprise me either if General "I should be forced to wear Sir Elton John's rainbow chicken suit for a year" MIlley went into a flight of rage over this imbecilic state of affairs.
US Navy Orders 'Navigation Stand-Down' for Subs After USS Connecticut Collision in S China Sea
13:42 GMT 18.11.2021 (Updated: 13:49 GMT 18.11.2021)
At least 11 crew members of the US nuclear-powered submarine Connecticut were reportedly slightly injured following last month's incident with the vessel in the South China Sea.
The US Navy has ordered its submarine crews to start reviewing navigation safety due to the USS Connecticut's collision
with an undersea mountain last month.
On Wednesday, the commanders of US Submarine Forces and Submarine Forces Pacific, Vice Adm. William Houston and Rear Adm. Jeffrey Jablon, respectively, declared a "navigation stand-down", which will not involve the halting of all submarine activities.
Submarine Forces spokesman Cmdr. Paul Macapagal told the news outlet Stars and Stripes that "submarine crews will be reviewing the lessons learned from USS Connecticut and governing doctrine to reinforce sound navigation practices".
He added that crews "will review required procedures in navigation planning, operations, risk management, and best practices as part of this training". Macapagal did not specify a timetable for the stand-down, but said it would be a "near-term" process rather than a long-term venture.
"The safety investigation board is not complete yet, but we know enough right now" about the USS Connecticut incident, Houston added declining to elaborate.
The remarks follow three top commanders from the USS Connecticut being relieved of duty earlier this month due to "loss of confidence" after the nuclear-powered submarine hit a seamount while operating in international waters in early October.
The US Navy said in a statement at the time that Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, commander of the US 7th Fleet, found "sound judgment, prudent decision-making, and adherence to required procedures" could have prevented the incident.
The incident, which resulted in minor injuries sustained by 11 USS Connecticut crew members, occurred after the vessel collided with an "uncharted seamount" in the South China Sea on 2 October. Initially, the US Navy reported that the incident saw the submarine hit an unknown object in the area.
As a result, the submarine's ballast tanks were severely damaged, prompting the USS Connecticut to immediately shift its route to a "week-long voyage" to Guam.
The vessel currently remains in Guam while undergoing damage assessment overseen by Naval Systems Command, and is due to return to Bremerton, Washington for repairs.