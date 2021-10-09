Registration was successful!
Chinese Netizens Sneer at US Submarine's Collision With 'Unknown Object'
Chinese Netizens Sneer at US Submarine's Collision With 'Unknown Object'
While some experts claim a collision with another submarine was also possible, the injuries sustained by the crew show such an incident to be unlikely. If a collision between vessels did take place, the two submarines should have surfaced to inspect the damage, which did not happen.
Chinese netizens have left numerous sardonic comments over an article about a recent incident involving the American Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22), which collided with an "unknown object" in the South China Sea on 8 October. In an article, published on the website Guancha, netizens could not help but laugh at the incident. "You are entitled to an administrative arrest for ten days and a fine of 200 yuan! Minus six points, the submarine must take six steps back! The next move is for China", one netizen said in a comment.Meanwhile, other users also voiced concerns about the environmental conditions in the sea in the wake of the incident. The US Navy said on 8 October that the Guam-bound nuclear-powered submarine was damaged in a collision with an unidentified object in the Indo-Pacific region. Later, US officials confirmed the incident had occurred in the South China Sea. Eleven sailors reportedly received minor to moderate injuries. The military added that the submarine was in a safe and stable condition, and remained fully operational. A probe has been launched into the incident.
Chinese Netizens Sneer at US Submarine's Collision With 'Unknown Object'

09:21 GMT 09.10.2021
While some experts claim a collision with another submarine was also possible, the injuries sustained by the crew show such an incident to be unlikely. If a collision between vessels did take place, the two submarines should have surfaced to inspect the damage, which did not happen.
Chinese netizens have left numerous sardonic comments over an article about a recent incident involving the American Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22), which collided with an "unknown object" in the South China Sea on 8 October. In an article, published on the website Guancha, netizens could not help but laugh at the incident.

"Ha ha ha, this news makes me laugh so hard! What an absurdity this is! [The submarine] couldn't sneak up unnoticed," one of the comments read.

"You are entitled to an administrative arrest for ten days and a fine of 200 yuan! Minus six points, the submarine must take six steps back! The next move is for China", one netizen said in a comment.
Meanwhile, other users also voiced concerns about the environmental conditions in the sea in the wake of the incident.
The US Navy said on 8 October that the Guam-bound nuclear-powered submarine was damaged in a collision with an unidentified object in the Indo-Pacific region. Later, US officials confirmed the incident had occurred in the South China Sea. Eleven sailors reportedly received minor to moderate injuries. The military added that the submarine was in a safe and stable condition, and remained fully operational. A probe has been launched into the incident.
