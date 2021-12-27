Registration was successful!
Russian Defence Ministry: NATO Preparing for Large-scale High-intensity Conflict With Moscow
If ever the western sociopaths should launch an attack against Russia the Russians should make sure before anything else that they take out the US as this is source driving the hostilities.
15:43 GMT 27.12.2021 (Updated: 15:59 GMT 27.12.2021)
Moscow has expressed concerns about the concentration of Western alliance missile systems, troops, warships and aircraft near Russia's borders, and NATO's decades' long eastward expansion. This month, the Russian Foreign Ministry formally signalled that it considers Ukraine to be a 'red line' for Moscow which NATO is strongly advised not to cross.
NATO is preparing for a large-scale armed conflict with Russia, in contravention of Rome Declaration of 2002, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin has said.
"The bloc's military construction has been completely reorientated toward preparing for a large-scale, high intensity armed conflict with Russia," Fomin said at a military diplomatic briefing in Moscow on Monday.
Fomin pointed out that in recent doctrinal documents put out by the allaince, Russia is identified, "without any subtlety, as the main source of threats to alliance security."
At the same time, he said, the Rome Declaration of 2002, which states that Russia and the Western alliance do not consider one another adversaries, remains in force, with this position reiterated at the 2010 summit of the Russia-NATO council in Lisbon.
Golem
27 December, 18:57 GMT1
