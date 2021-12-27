https://sputniknews.com/20211227/nato-preparing-for-large-scale-armed-conflict-with-russia-russian-defence-ministry-says-1091840807.html

Russian Defence Ministry: NATO Preparing for Large-scale High-intensity Conflict With Moscow

Moscow has expressed concerns about the concentration of Western alliance missile systems, troops, warships and aircraft near Russia's borders, and NATO's... 27.12.2021, Sputnik International

NATO is preparing for a large-scale armed conflict with Russia, in contravention of Rome Declaration of 2002, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin has said."The bloc's military construction has been completely reorientated toward preparing for a large-scale, high intensity armed conflict with Russia," Fomin said at a military diplomatic briefing in Moscow on Monday.Fomin pointed out that in recent doctrinal documents put out by the allaince, Russia is identified, "without any subtlety, as the main source of threats to alliance security." At the same time, he said, the Rome Declaration of 2002, which states that Russia and the Western alliance do not consider one another adversaries, remains in force, with this position reiterated at the 2010 summit of the Russia-NATO council in Lisbon.

