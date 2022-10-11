International
Russia Does Not Threaten Anyone With Nuclear Weapons: Foreign Ministry
Russia Does Not Threaten Anyone With Nuclear Weapons: Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia does not threaten anyone with nuclear weapons, Western capitals are introducing nuclear rhetoric, trying to make it look like Moscow... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International
"Amid the events taking place in Ukraine, the United States and states that depend on it are actively introducing nuclear rhetoric into circulation. They are trying to present it as if our country is preparing to launch strikes using weapons of mass destruction. Once again, we have to explain that Russia does not threaten anyone with the use of nuclear weapons," Ryabkov said.He recalled that the document approved by Vladimir Putin's decree about the fundamentals of the state policy of the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear deterrence clearly defines the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons.Scenarios under which Russia could theoretically use nuclear weapons are set out in the Russian Military Doctrine and in the Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence. According to the documents, this is possible in the event of aggression against Russia or its allies with the use of weapons of mass destruction, or aggression with the use of conventional weapons, when the existence of the state itself is threatened.
Russia Does Not Threaten Anyone With Nuclear Weapons: Foreign Ministry

10:47 GMT 11.10.2022 (Updated: 11:05 GMT 11.10.2022)
© Sputnik / Evgeny OdinikovBuilding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia does not threaten anyone with nuclear weapons, Western capitals are introducing nuclear rhetoric, trying to make it look like Moscow is preparing to deliver strikes using weapons of mass destruction (WMD), Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.
"Amid the events taking place in Ukraine, the United States and states that depend on it are actively introducing nuclear rhetoric into circulation. They are trying to present it as if our country is preparing to launch strikes using weapons of mass destruction. Once again, we have to explain that Russia does not threaten anyone with the use of nuclear weapons,” Ryabkov said.
He recalled that the document approved by Vladimir Putin's decree about the fundamentals of the state policy of the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear deterrence clearly defines the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons.
Scenarios under which Russia could theoretically use nuclear weapons are set out in the Russian Military Doctrine and in the Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence.
According to the documents, this is possible in the event of aggression against Russia or its allies with the use of weapons of mass destruction, or aggression with the use of conventional weapons, when the existence of the state itself is threatened.
