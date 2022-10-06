https://sputniknews.com/20221006/peskov-urges-entire-world-to-take-note-of-zelenskys-call-for-preventive-nuclear-strike-on-russia-1101582414.html

Kremlin Spokesman: World Should Take Note of Zelensky's Call for Preventive Nuclear Strike on Russia

During an online conference at Australia's Lowy Institute, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky called on NATO to carry out "preventive nuclear strikes" on Russia in... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has urged the entire world to take note of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for a preventive nuclear strike on Russia.Peskov told Sputnik that Zelensky's statements about "preventive nuclear strikes" against Russia cannot be ignored by the international community, since they are nothing short of a call to start a World War, which will entail catastrophic repercussions.The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the United States and the UK, which "de facto run Kiev," should bear responsibility for Zelensky's statements. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, for her part, has warned that the West is fomenting a nuclear war, while an "unstable" Zelensky has turned into a "monster.""Every single person on this planet should realise that Zelensky, a puppet and an unstable character who has been pumped with weapons, has turned into a monster, who could be used to destroy the planet," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.Speaking at Australia's Lowy Institute via video link, Zelensky urged NATO to launch "preemptive strikes" on Russia, instead of "waiting for Russia's nuclear strikes."“What should NATO do? [It should] eliminate the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons. But what is important, I once again appeal to the international community, as it was before February 24: preemptive strikes [are important] so that they know what will happen to them if [nuclear weapons] are used. It should not be vice versa, as in to wait for Russia's nuclear strikes," Zelensky said.

