https://sputniknews.com/20220915/kenyan-hustler-president-ruto-faces-uphill-fight-for-internal-and-external-stability-experts-say-1100830415.html

Kenyan 'Hustler' President Ruto Faces Uphill Fight for Internal and External Stability, Experts Say

Kenyan 'Hustler' President Ruto Faces Uphill Fight for Internal and External Stability, Experts Say

Kenyan President William Ruto took his oath of office on Tuesday, following the high court’s ruling that his election victory last month was legitimate. Now... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-15T19:01+0000

2022-09-15T19:01+0000

2022-09-15T19:01+0000

kenya

africa

william ruto

economic project

stability

opinion & analysis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100829904_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_790381b7bcc2e62293a0aebb28961103.jpg

On Ruto’s first full day in office, regional experts told Sputnik Ruto has risen to the presidency on a wave of big expectations, based on promises that he would tackle heavy economic issues and maintain Kenya’s reputation as a stable country and trustworthy regional broker, while also tacking reasonably close to the path set by his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.‘Issues of Bread-and-Butter’“I don't think there is a fundamental shift in the policies that he's going to pursue or that Kenya is going to pursue,” David Kiwuwa, an Associate Professor of International Studies at the University of Nottingham, said about Ruto.Some of those could include Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Kiwuwa said. However, he noted that Ruto had already indicated he would end Kenya’s support for the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) that has been declared in Western Sahara, and would recognize Morocco’s claims to sovereignty over the territory.Domestically, Kiwuwa predicted Ruto would deviate more from the path plotted by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, under whom Ruto served as Deputy President.“As a politician, he has branded himself as a rags-to-riches kind of politician, because he believes that he worked his way up to being one of the richest people, a very rich person, a millionaire in Kenya, but also that he's worked his way up the political ladder,” Kiwuwa explained.“Ruto is a populist politician who deploys his excellent oratory skills and eloquence to woe supporters. He is also very calculative and manipulative. Above all he is a go-getter who prides in not losing any election he has ever contested, including the just concluded presidential election,” Philip Nying'uro, a lecturer of political science at the University of Nairobi, told Sputnik.Kiwuwa said Ruto would focus on ”issues of bread and butter” because “he's very much aware of the economic distress that the youth are suffering and that he would like to see a lot of attention that is placed on almost turbocharging the economy.”He added that Ruto intended to create autonomy for the judicial sector of the government “ to make sure that there's increased freedom for people to criticize the government without fear of repercussions, as he calls it, because I think this was a criticism to the Kenyatta regime that when you criticize the government, the government retaliated by targeting you in one way or another.”However, Ruto has notably removed the subsidies on food and fuel that had protected Kenyans from the global increase in petroleum prices over the last year, causing a sharp spike in the cost of petrol. “This because he claims these distort the market dynamics,” Kiwuwa noted.Big Promises, Big Problems“Like most politicians, Mr. Ruto promised a lot to the poor masses,” Said John Mukum Mbaku, a senior fellow with the Brookings Africa Growth Initiative, a Brady Presidential Distinguished professor of economics and John S. Hinckley Fellow at Weber State University.“As president, he may be willing to ‘hustle’ for poor Kenyans but he might be constrained by forces beyond his control - climate change, rising fuel prices and high inflation; rampant corruption; food shortages; and a fast increasing population.”Kenya’s ‘First Evangelical President’?However, Mbaku cautioned that Ruto will face other challenges, such as lingering concerns over his possible connection to ethnic violence that flared after the 2007 elections, and his evangelical Christian faith, which has inspired him to quote scripture and rail against LGBTQ rights and abortion.The danger of ignoring these facts, he warned, could be seen in Zambia, where former President Frederick Chiluba declared a Christian nation, which emboldened xenophobic attitudes about other religions and saw “ the country’s politics became infected by ‘born again’ Christian ideologies.”“The government was no longer willing to take action against corrupt politicians, contractors and entrepreneurs, and other individuals who had joined the ‘born again’ movement,” he noted. “Consequently, when he left office in 2002, he left behind an extremely corrupt and dysfunctional government. Mr. Ruto might want to learn something from Mr. Chiluba, an evangelical Christian who took his religion into the presidency and ended up undermining the very principles that he was trying to promote.”Nying'uro told Sputnik that this was in some ways already beginning to manifest.Maintaining LegitimacyNying'uro noted that Ruto also faces the problem that, due to rival Raila Odinga’s challenging of the vote results, which went up to the Supreme Court, many of his followers continue to see Ruto’s victory as illegitimate.“Ruto's critics also claim that Ruto's team with which he has entered government comprise those perceived to be corrupt with his Deputy and a host of others facing charges of graft in court. The political will to fight corruption which is a major problem may not be there in his administration, critics claim.”Mbaku added that Kenya could teach regional countries “a lot about the rule of law and constitutionalism,” noting that, while challenges to election results have often been challenged in the courts, those challenges stay within the realm of accepted political structures, and the candidates accept the results of the process.“Since Kenya adopted its new Constitution in 2010, it has enjoyed significant levels of stability, characterized by peaceful and constitutional changes of government. Although there were challenges to election results in 2017 and 2022, those conflicts were resolved peacefully through judicial intervention,” Mbaku said. “It is noteworthy that losing parties in these elections took their petitions to the courts, as mandated by the Constitution. After the courts delivered their rulings, the parties accepted the court decisions bringing finality to the elections.”

kenya

africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

kenya, africa, william ruto, economic project, stability