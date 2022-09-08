https://sputniknews.com/20220908/queen-elizabeth-ii-presided-over-the-collapse-of-britains-brutal-colonization-of-africa-1100561359.html

Queen Elizabeth II Presided Over the Collapse of Britain’s Brutal Colonization of Africa

Queen Elizabeth II Presided Over the Collapse of Britain’s Brutal Colonization of Africa

The late British monarch’s reign began in Africa in 1952, heralding the beginning of the end of an empire on which the Sun was infamously boasted to “never... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-08T20:10+0000

2022-09-08T20:10+0000

2022-09-08T20:10+0000

africa

queen elizabeth ii

british empire

kenya

rhodesia

ghana

south africa

egypt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100563356_0:409:2187:1639_1920x0_80_0_0_0e266662cea4febd0b9eb4c6fbad7b3c.jpg

As fate would have it, Elizabeth, then 25 years old, was in British Kenya when King George VI died on February 6, 1952. She received the news from her husband Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the Sagana Lodge royal residence on the southern slope of Mount Kenya. George’s death had been expected for some time, and Elizabeth’s private secretary carried a draft accession declaration with them during their world tour that began in 1951.Lands of Great WealthBy the time Elizabeth acceded to the throne in February 1952, the empire had already begun to implode. The “Jewel in the Crown,” the British Raj, had already declared independence and split into India and Pakistan, and a Zionist terrorist campaign had helped drive the British out of Palestine and Jordan, leading to the birth of Israel. In British Malaya and soon in Kenya, the British Army struggled to tame furious liberation wars, euphemistically described as “emergencies” by the colonial rulers.Devolution had already become a popular demand across the British Empire, especially in colonies with large populations of British settlers. The 1931 Statute of Westminster had made “dominions,” de facto independent countries of which the British monarch was still head of state, out of Canada, Newfoundland, New Zealand, Australia, the Irish Free State, and South Africa, although the lattermost had already been combined into a single dominion state out of several smaller colonies in 1909, part of the continuing fallout of the Boer War.From these lands, Britain variously extracted gems like diamonds; precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum; cash crops including cotton, rubber, tobacco, coffee, tea, cocoa, maize, groundnuts, edible oils such as palm oil; wood; and ivory. These were almost exclusively farmed by native Africans, whose traditional systems of production and distribution were violently incorporated into the global capitalist system, tearing ancient societies apart in what historian Mike Davis called “Late Victorian Holocausts.”Human labor also served as a valuable resource, with Africans used for de facto slave labor to build dams, railways, roads, and other structures across the continent as well as in other parts of the British Empire, even though slavery had been abolished in the empire in 1833. Thousands were also drafted to serve as soldiers, both to maintain imperial order in the colonies and to fight in British wars abroad, most infamously the First World War.“Yet the Mau Mau rebellion showed that the Brits could use violence if pressured. The fact that many of the colonies developed security forces focusing on controlling the local population, rather than to protect them, also left a legacy today, creating a heritage that troubles present-day police forces,” Hansen added.“Queen Elizabeth was seen as aloof of this by many,” he added. “I think for most, Elizabeth is a remote memory, and means little, even in the Commonwealth countries. She is seen as a decent human being, but also very remote.”Empire Breaks AwaySouth Africa’s path to dominion status was used as the template for granting independence to numerous other African colonies. The first was Ghana, which achieved “self-government” in 1957 following a prolonged civil resistance movement led by Kwame Nkrumah, a Marxist thinker and Pan-Africanist who gave theoretical shape to the understanding of neo-colonialism in his 1965 book on the subject.Ghana quickly left the empire, shedding the governor-general and declaring a republic in 1960, the same year that several surrounding French colonies also broke away from France, which had been greatly weakened by disastrous losses against national independence movements in Indochina and Algeria.By the late 1970s, every African possession of the British crown had become independent, most of them through a peaceful transfer of power to local rulers, who often retained economic and political ties with London. However, one brutal colonial war left an unpurgeable stain upon that legacy: the Mau Mau Uprising, which the British called the Kenyan Emergency.‘Britain’s Gulag’The anti-colonial uprising in Kenya began in the 1940s and grew to encompass resistance movements by the Kikuyu, Meru, Embu, Kamba, and Maasai peoples, all of whom were being displaced from their native lands by waves of European settlers or who were forced into becoming cheap labor on the Europeans’ new farms. However, the assassination of several white settlers and African collaborators led Governor Evelyn Baring to declare a state of emergency in October 1952, months after Elizabeth took the throne.It took seven years for the British to bring Kenya under control, deploying the tactics pioneered in Malaya and earlier in the Boer War, the most infamous of which were concentration camps. The British herded most of the civilian population into the camps to keep them from supporting the guerrilla fighters, and they established checkpoint controls and ran mass sweeps through districts they couldn’t use camps to control, such as in Nairobi. Torture of captured KFLA or suspected KFLA members was widespread, and forced labor in the camps was common.The British authorities in Kenya attempted to cover up these deeds, with the colony's attorney general, Eric Griffith-Jones, telling Governor Baring in a 1957 letter after altering documents to hide the deaths of several Kikuyu at the hands of British guards: "If we are going to sin, we must sin quietly."For years, the British failed to understand the independence goals of the KLFA, believing variously that they were controlled by communist forces, Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, or some kind of “blood oath” that drove them to commit violence against Europeans. It was beyond their conception that the Kenyans could desire to rule their own country.Estimates of deaths during the war vary wildly; officially, the British claim to have killed 11,000 KFLA fighters and executed another 1,090, including KFLA leader Dedan Kimathi in 1957. However, historians estimate that at least 20,000 KFLA fighters were killed in the war and that as many as 50,000 civilians died, most of them as a result of the poor conditions in the concentration camps. Upper estimates challenged by many historians claim 300,000 deaths in Kenya.‘Not in a Thousand Years’The other anomaly in decolonization from Britain is Rhodesia, the rogue territory where white minority rule was furiously defended by an unrecognized state for 15 years.In 1964, the Federation of [Northern] Rhodesia and Nyasaland split to become Zambia and Malawi, so Southern Rhodesia dropped the qualifier and became Rhodesia. In defiance of the British government’s policy of “no independence before majority rule” (NIBMR) for its colonies, the white minority government of Ian Smith issued a unilateral declaration of independence (UDI) from the British Empire - the first such declaration since the American Declaration of Independence in 1776.Smith’s government was a de facto apartheid state similar to that in South Africa, although in Rhodesia it was maintained by qualifications for political office that excluded the vast majority of Black Africans. Whites constituted just 5% of Rhodesia’s population.However, parallel to the UDI and his efforts to maintain white rule, African resistance movements launched a guerrilla war against Smith’s government, and four years after that statement, he was forced to yield to majority rule, and the first majority-Black government was formed. The new state, now internationally recognized, became independent under the name Zimbabwe, after the ancient historic site located there.In the April 1980 elections, the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU), which had led the insurgency, won a majority, and leader Robert Mugabe became prime minister.

kenya

rhodesia

ghana

south africa

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

queen elizabeth ii, british empire, kenya, rhodesia, ghana, south africa, egypt