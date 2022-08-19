https://sputniknews.com/20220819/peru-libre-urges-castillo-to-reestablish-relations-with-western-sahara-fire-fm-rodriguez-mackay-1099780540.html

Peru Libre Urges Castillo to Reestablish Relations With Western Sahara, Fire FM Rodriguez Mackay

A day after the Peruvian Foreign Ministry unexpectedly announced the severing of relations with SADR in Western Sahara, the party of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, Peru Libre, is demanding the move be reversed.On Thursday, Peru’s Foreign Ministry announced it was ending the country’s recognition of SADR and putting its diplomatic weight behind Morocco’s proposed alternative to independence: regional autonomy for Western Sahara inside of the Moroccan state.Lima had reestablished relations with SADR less than a year earlier, signed joint agreements, and Peru’s envoy urged the UN’s Fourth Committee to open “a process that leads to a final and peaceful solution, which ensures the decolonization of Western Sahara."‘Validating the Suppression of the Saharawi People’In a Friday statement, Castillo’s party, Peru Libre, “roundly rejected” his government’s decision and rebutted its claims.The party said the move showed “little respect for international law and the principle of the free determination of the people, [or] conforming with the principle of equal jurisdiction of states." Peru has long had links with the Saharawi people, both having also been Spanish colonies and Spanish-speaking countries. In actuality, SADR maintains relations with 84 countries, with Colombia being the most recent to be added in recent weeks, one of the first decisions of President Gustavo Petro.Right-Wing Foreign Minister Goes RogueAccording to Peru Libre, the change is the singular doing of Foreign Minister Miguel Angel Rodriguez Mackay, “a known fraudster and right-wing ideologue” who was appointed to the ministry on August 5.Indeed, before his appointment earlier this month, Rodriguez Mackay was a fierce critic of Castillo, whose government he called "communist" and who he called a dictator, warning he was going the way of Chavismo.Castillo, a schoolteacher and farmer from the country’s mountainous interior, has faced fierce opposition from the country’s right-wing, which had been in power for more than three decades, since even before he won the 2021 elections. His government has been in constant crisis over the last year, leading to frequent turnover of ministerial positions and several impeachment attempts against him.US’ 2020 Reversal Prompts OthersWestern Sahara has lost several key friends in recent years, the most important of whom was Spain, which struck a deal with Morocco in March for tighter control of the borders around the Spanish exclaves of Melilla and Ceuta. The Polisario Front was recognized by the UN in 1991 as the legitimate representatives of the Saharawi people, when the UN established its MINURSO mission to oversee an independence referendum there that has never materialized.Polisario fought Spanish, then Moroccan occupation from the 1970s until 1991, when the ceasefire was reached and MINURSO was formed. However, that ceasefire collapsed in November 2020 when Morocco attacked a protest camp by Saharawi civilians at a border crossing into Mauritania, which Saharawis say is being used to steal the country’s resources. A month later, the US abandoned its support for the UN independence referendum and backed Morocco’s autonomy scheme as part of a deal for Morocco to normalize relations with Israel.

