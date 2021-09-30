https://sputniknews.com/20210930/us-state-dept-backed-study-claims-bri-partners-have-385-billion-in-unreported-debt-to-chinese-banks-1089559077.html

US State Dept-Backed Study Claims BRI Partners Have $385 Billion in Unreported Debt to Chinese Banks

US State Dept-Backed Study Claims BRI Partners Have $385 Billion in Unreported Debt to Chinese Banks

A new study by a research group backed by the US State Department claims to have found hundreds of billions in so-called “hidden” debt to Chinese banks in low... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-30T20:44+0000

2021-09-30T20:44+0000

2021-09-30T20:45+0000

world bank

china

debt

belt and road initiative

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107469/82/1074698274_0:520:5000:3333_1920x0_80_0_0_561784a4ca454fde109bd8526e105651.jpg

"Many foreign leaders who were initially eager to jump on the BRI bandwagon are now suspending or cancelling Chinese infrastructure projects because of debt sustainability concerns,” Brad Parks, executive director of AidData at the College of William and Mary and one of the study’s authors, told AFP on Wednesday."What we're seeing right now with the Belt and Road Initiative is buyers' remorse," he added.Titled “Banking on the Belt and Road,” the report examined 13,427 infrastructure projects across 165 countries over an 18-year period beginning in 2000. It claims to have found that China’s overseas development finance programs are actually much larger than western financial institutions had previously believed, and says their obscurity is a warning to nations considering deals with Beijing.According to the report, before the BRI was launched in 2013, the majority of China’s overseas lending was performed by sovereign borrowers, or central government financial institutions; this shifted under BRI and now, nearly 70% of China’s overseas lending is being handled by state-owned companies, state-owned banks, special purpose vehicles, joint ventures, and private sector institutions.The report implies its numbers reflect poorly on China, but it’s not clear why that would be the case. As a percentage of its gross domestic product (GDP), 5.8% is not especially large when it comes to debts. Moreover, Western financial institutions often extend even larger loans to poor nations.For example, in June, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave Sudan a $2.5 billion loan; with just a $30.5 billion GDP, that loan by itself is 8.1% of Sudan’s GDP. Chad, with a GDP of $11.31 billion, owes $1 billion to Anglo-Swiss conglomerate Glencore alone - 8.8% of its GDP - on top of numerous IMF loans.Loans from the IMF aren’t simply money that must be repaid with interest, though: they come with stiff requirements for financial restructuring according to what the bank considers to support sustainable economic growth - that is, massive privatization schemes and pro-business reforms that destroy nation’s financial sovereignty and leave them forever dependent upon the IMF and Western international conglomerates. Chinese lenders make no such demands.Recent crises in Zambia, Tunisia and Mozambique can similarly attest to the dangers of an IMF loan.A closer look at AidData’s backers reveals why it has taken such a dim view on the situation.Other financial backers include the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a hawkish Washington think tank; the US Agency for International Development (USAID), a US government agency that operates under the purview of the US Department of State and the White House National Security Council; and the Millennium Challenge Corporation, a subsidiary of USAID and the State Department.In other words, a host of groups whose work is dedicated to preserving American domination of the globe and smearing China at every opportunity. It’s no surprise that the report repeatedly promotes the Build Back Better World (B3W) program announced by the Group of Seven in June as a way to undercut China’s BRI.

china

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

world bank, china, debt, belt and road initiative, world