Willam Ruto Sworn in as Kenyan President After High Court Rejected Rival's Election Fraud Claims

William Ruto took his oath of office on Tuesday, becoming President of Kenya for the next five years.

The inauguration took place in Kasarani Stadium, Kenya’s largest sporting venue, located in northern Nairobi. The 60,000-seat arena was packed with attendees, ranging from regional heads of state and other dignitaries to everyday Kenyans. Many wore the bright yellow of Ruto’s party, the United Democratic Alliance, and many more waved Kenya’s black, red, and green flag with a Massai shield.Tens of thousands of people joined regional heads of state at a packed 60,000-seat stadium in Nairobi to watch him take the oath of office, with many spectators clad in the bright yellow of Ruto's party, cheering loudly and waving Kenyan flags."In this process we have demonstrated the maturity of our democracy, the robustness of our institutions and the resilience of the Kenyan people,” he added.African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat, who attended the ceremony, hailed the peaceful transition.Like many other governments around the globe, from the United Kingdom to nearby Tanzania, Ruto outlined how his administration will protect Kenyans from rising inflation. The Kenyan Bureau of Statistics reported on Friday that inflation in the East African state was 8.5% last month - the highest it’s been in five years.He pledged to address youth unemployment, support farmers struggling with a historic drought, and to stabilize the country’s finances, including its large amount of debt, most of which is owed to the World Bank, Eurobond holders, and China. Ruto also announced what he called a $415 million “hustler fund” to support small business owners.Ruto has played up his own “hustler” past as part of his appeal to the common citizen, emphasizing that he sold chickens on the side of the road while growing up in Kenya’s Rift Valley, near the Ugandan border. As a young man, he entered politics by supporting President Daniel arap Moi in his successful electoral campaign after yielding his dictatorial powers to a democratic process, and he continued to rise by astutely picking the right side to back in subsequent political horse-trading that has become a regular feature of Kenyan democracy.Ruto has also pledged to continue Kenyatta’s policies of promoting regional stability and security, including cooperating with the United States in fighting Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda* affiliate terrorizing the countryside in nearby Somalia.*A terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

