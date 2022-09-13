https://sputniknews.com/20220913/us-army-suggests-soldiers-sign-up-for-food-stamps-to-alleviate-inflation-pains-1100742064.html

US Army Suggests Soldiers Sign Up for Food Stamps to Alleviate Inflation Pains

According to Fox News, the Department of the Army issued the new guidance recently as part of its Financial Readiness Program, in which it indicated that "service members and their families may be eligible” for SNAP and provided them with a link to the program’s website and phone number.A program run by the US Department of Agriculture, SNAP is a means-tested program that provides money on a biweekly basis to low-income families in a special account, which they can only spend on certain food items. Non-food items, alcohol, vitamins and medicines, food intended to be consumed where it is prepared, and hot foods such as rotisserie chickens are all excluded from the program, meaning SNAP funds cannot be used to buy them.Back in 2013, fast food giant McDonald’s, known for its low wages - and for its workers’ struggles to increase them - released similar guidance, suggesting its employees sign up for federal assistance to help them survive. The fiasco came months after the corporation released a financial guide ostensibly proving it was possible to live on the low wages it paid, which was widely lambasted as “tone deaf” and “insulting.”As a result, when inflation began to spike in late 2021, many states were bereft of tools to help their poorer residents make ends meet.The news caught investors and financiers by surprise, and the New York Stock Exchange suffered its worst losses in more than two years.Inflation has both contributed to and been caused by a rise in gasoline prices, although multiple other factors have as well, including shutdowns and delays related to COVID-19 outbreaks and the Western boycott of Russian energy exports that began in the spring after Moscow launched its special operation in Ukraine. The US has attempted to tackle the problem in several ways, including massive selloffs of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve and passing an “Inflation Reduction Act.”

