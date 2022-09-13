https://sputniknews.com/20220913/us-stocks-collapse-after-high-inflation-report-dow-loses-1200-points-in-worst-day-of-2022-1100739914.html

US Stocks Collapse After High Inflation Report, Dow Loses 1,276 Points in Worst Day Since June 2020

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) suffered one of its worst losses in recent memory after investors reacted to a Tuesday report showing inflation had remained... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 1,276.37 points on Tuesday, falling by 3.94% to 31,104.97. The S&P 500 had its worst day of 2022, losing 177.72 points, or 4.32% of its value, to end at 3,932.69. The Nasdaq Composite fared even worse, falling by 632.84 points to end at 11,633.57, or a 5.16% drop.The losses were massive and spanned nearly 500 listed companies, with big firms such as Meta losing 9.4% of their share value and NVidia losing 9.5%.The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Tuesday. The document tracks changes in the prices of key consumer products and showed that in August 2022, prices were 8.3% higher than they were in 2021.On the heels of the report, the US Federal Reserve is expected to make its biggest increase in interest rates yet when it meets next week: a full percentage point, expressed as 100 base points.While higher interest rates are intended to limit intra-bank lending and thus the creation of new money, an April study by the Economic Policy Institute found that corporate profits accounted for 54% of inflation in the United States in the last two years, meaning the problem is price speculation, not overeager lenders.

