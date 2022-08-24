International
US Student Loan Payments Resume in 2023, $10,000 in Debt Canceled Per Borrower, Biden Says
US Student Loan Payments Resume in 2023, $10,000 in Debt Canceled Per Borrower, Biden Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday confirmed that student loan payments will resume next year and at least $10,000 of student loan debt
"In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023," Biden said via Twitter.The US government will forgive up to $20,000 for individuals who took out Federal Pell Grants while individuals who took out regular federal loans could get up to $10,000 in debt canceled, Biden said.The student loan forgiveness program being rolled out by Biden will only apply to individuals who earn an income of less than $125,000 a year.Biden said he will provide more details on this issue during a press conference later on Wednesday.
US Student Loan Payments Resume in 2023, $10,000 in Debt Canceled Per Borrower, Biden Says

© AFP 2022 / JEMAL COUNTESS Student loan debt holders take part in a demonstration outside of the white house staff entrance to demand that President Biden cancel student loan debt in August on July 27, 2022 at the Executive Offices in Washington, DC.
Student loan debt holders take part in a demonstration outside of the white house staff entrance to demand that President Biden cancel student loan debt in August on July 27, 2022 at the Executive Offices in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / JEMAL COUNTESS
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday confirmed that student loan payments will resume next year and at least $10,000 of student loan debt will be canceled for each eligible borrower.
"In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023," Biden said via Twitter.
The US government will forgive up to $20,000 for individuals who took out Federal Pell Grants while individuals who took out regular federal loans could get up to $10,000 in debt canceled, Biden said.
The student loan forgiveness program being rolled out by Biden will only apply to individuals who earn an income of less than $125,000 a year.
Biden said he will provide more details on this issue during a press conference later on Wednesday.
