US House Passes Landmark $430 Billion Inflation Reduction Act, Measure Now Heads to Biden

US President Joe Biden's comprehensive climate, tax, and health care package, which included the largest American investment in the fight against global warming, was approved by Congress on Friday.The House voted for the bill by 220-207 along party lines, following last Sunday's passage in the Senate by a narrow margin, when Vice President Kamala Harris broke the tie to send the bill to the lower chamber.Democrats declared victory on high-profile initiatives such as providing Congress with the largest-ever investment in reducing carbon emissions, reining in pharmaceutical costs, and taxing large corporations. As pundits in the media note, they did this in the hopes that their vote would demonstrate their ability to achieve results from a perpetually gridlocked Washington.Now the bill should be sent to the president's desk, who is expected to sign it. Biden himself has already stated on his Twitter that this legislative win is a victory for "the American people" and not "special interests."Last week, the Inflation Reduction Act was presented to the Senate. It has been likened to the now-dead Build Back Better plan, which served as the cornerstone of Biden's agenda.Free pre-kindergarten, paid family and medical leave, expanded Medicare benefits, and loosened immigration regulations were also included in Biden's initial 10-year, $3.5 trillion package. However, the original bill met fierce opposition within the Democratic party. Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, used his influence in the Senate, which is evenly divided, to declare it was too expensive and bring it to a halt.However, the final legislation was nonetheless substantial. To encourage business and consumers to switch from carbon-emitting to cleaner kinds of energy, it will invest around $375 billion over the course of ten years. This includes $4 billion to deal with the severe drought in the West.

