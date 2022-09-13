International
Breaking News: US Considers Refilling Strategic Petroleum Reserve if Oil Prices Drop Below $80 a Barrel - Report
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220913/us-considers-refilling-strategic-petroleum-reserve-if-oil-prices-drop-below-80-a-barrel---report-1100736970.html
US Considers Refilling Strategic Petroleum Reserve if Oil Prices Drop Below $80 a Barrel - Report
US Considers Refilling Strategic Petroleum Reserve if Oil Prices Drop Below $80 a Barrel - Report
In March, US President Joe Biden announced a massive release of the country's strategic petroleum reserve into the market in an effort to curb the steeply... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-13T17:50+0000
2022-09-13T17:56+0000
americas
us
petroleum
strategic petroleum reserves
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094365039_0:0:2560:1441_1920x0_80_0_0_9934dd6454a7bc5ca60f04a72090eec6.jpg
According to reports by Bloomberg on Tuesday, the Biden administration will consider beginning to refill the strategic petroleum reserve once crude oil prices dip below $80 a barrel.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094365039_0:0:2560:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_9ee2ccb63fe265964e4f95cc5d124f9c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, petroleum, strategic petroleum reserves
us, petroleum, strategic petroleum reserves

US Considers Refilling Strategic Petroleum Reserve if Oil Prices Drop Below $80 a Barrel - Report

17:50 GMT 13.09.2022 (Updated: 17:56 GMT 13.09.2022)
© US Department of EnergyUS Strategic Petroleum Reserve storage tanks at the Sunoco Terminal near Nederland, Texas
US Strategic Petroleum Reserve storage tanks at the Sunoco Terminal near Nederland, Texas - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2022
© US Department of Energy
Subscribe
International
India
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
In March, US President Joe Biden announced a massive release of the country's strategic petroleum reserve into the market in an effort to curb the steeply rising price of gasoline. Weeks earlier, he implemented a total boycott on Russian energy exports, pressuring the rest of the globe to follow.
According to reports by Bloomberg on Tuesday, the Biden administration will consider beginning to refill the strategic petroleum reserve once crude oil prices dip below $80 a barrel.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала