US Considers Refilling Strategic Petroleum Reserve if Oil Prices Drop Below $80 a Barrel - Report

In March, US President Joe Biden announced a massive release of the country's strategic petroleum reserve into the market in an effort to curb the steeply... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

According to reports by Bloomberg on Tuesday, the Biden administration will consider beginning to refill the strategic petroleum reserve once crude oil prices dip below $80 a barrel.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

