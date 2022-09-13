https://sputniknews.com/20220913/us-considers-refilling-strategic-petroleum-reserve-if-oil-prices-drop-below-80-a-barrel---report-1100736970.html
US Considers Refilling Strategic Petroleum Reserve if Oil Prices Drop Below $80 a Barrel - Report
In March, US President Joe Biden announced a massive release of the country's strategic petroleum reserve into the market in an effort to curb the steeply... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
According to reports by Bloomberg on Tuesday, the Biden administration will consider beginning to refill the strategic petroleum reserve once crude oil prices dip below $80 a barrel.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
US Considers Refilling Strategic Petroleum Reserve if Oil Prices Drop Below $80 a Barrel - Report
17:50 GMT 13.09.2022 (Updated: 17:56 GMT 13.09.2022)
In March, US President Joe Biden announced a massive release of the country's strategic petroleum reserve into the market in an effort to curb the steeply rising price of gasoline. Weeks earlier, he implemented a total boycott on Russian energy exports, pressuring the rest of the globe to follow.
According to reports by Bloomberg on Tuesday, the Biden administration will consider beginning to refill the strategic petroleum reserve once crude oil prices dip below $80 a barrel.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...