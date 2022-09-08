International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220908/gop-slams-biden-request-of-117bn-in-ukraine-aid-from-congress-as-midterm-election-gimmick-1100531859.html
GOP Slams Biden Request of $11.7bn in Ukraine Aid From Congress as ‘Midterm Election Gimmick’
GOP Slams Biden Request of $11.7bn in Ukraine Aid From Congress as ‘Midterm Election Gimmick’
The White House announced on September 2 that US President Joe Biden would request $11.7 billion in emergency funding from Congress to provide lethal aid and... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-08T08:42+0000
2022-09-08T08:42+0000
americas
us
joe biden
gop
ukraine crisis
democrats
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555471_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_660a19a87ea154bc5a51bfff3de54ee2.jpg
Republicans have denounced US President Joe Biden's request for Congress to approve $11.7 billion in additional emergency funding to Ukraine this month as a “superficial gimmick” ahead of the November midterm elections, Fox News reported.According to the GOP lawmakers, the Democratic POTUS has been pushing the aid package knowing full well that a portion of Republicans will vote against it. Despite being motivated by a desire for full accountability over how the money will be spent, such GOP opposition might be used by the Democrats to “unfairly smear” Republicans as “isolationists” who are “soft-on-Putin” on the midterm election campaign trail.Biggs went on Twitter to unleash a barrage of criticism at the administration’s devastating policies.The Arizona Republican also pointed out that Biden seemed intent on providing “unlimited funding—with no oversight—to a historically corrupt country” such as Ukraine. According to Biggs, Biden has still not indicated what the US’s “strategic plans in Ukraine are.”Furthermore, GOP lawmakers underscore that the timing of the new funding request should be viewed in the context of Biden’s recent attempts to paint MAGA Republicans as a "threat to democracy."Joe Biden is asking Congress to approve a government funding bill worth $47 billion that includes additional money for what it is describing as "four critical needs," including "support for Ukraine, COVID-19, monkeypox and natural disaster recovery" as lawmakers are set to return to Washington after the August recess.It includes $11.7 billion for additional Ukraine military and economic assistance, which the Democrats hope to push through before funding for the federal government runs out on September 30 or risk a shutdown.The new funding request comes after Congress signed off on $40 billion assistance package for Ukraine in May that 57 Republicans in the House and 11 in the Senate opposed. It provided the Kiev regime with over $20 billion in military aid, almost $9 billion in economic assistance, over $4 billion in humanitarian aid, and another $4 billion in foreign military financing through the State Department. At the time, many Republicans argued it lacked sufficient accountability measures to preclude corruption.After the bill was passed in May, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y stated:Moscow has repeatedly denounced the continuous flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, pointing out that this may only prolong the conflict. The Kremlin, which launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, also expressed concerns about the fate of the weapons once they’re in Ukraine, pointing to the dangers of their ending up on the international illegal arms black market.An ‘Election Issue’Ahead of the November 8 midterms, the Republicans fear that they are being set up for a “verbal smear” attack that may damage their chances of success. The Democrats and Republicans appeared to be neck and neck in FiveThirtyEight's national generic ballot tracker on August 6, with the Republicans holding a 1.6-point lead on July 6. However now, with two months until the midterms, a recent uptick in the Democrats' polling indicated they lead the GOP in several average national polling.Republicans also argue that the Biden administration has failed to explain their strategy for ending the Ukraine crisis."You use it all you want as an election issue. I can tell you that voters in Missouri – I'm asked about this constantly – why is it that we're nation building in Ukraine, but can't secure our own border?" said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.
https://sputniknews.com/20220903/biden-backtracks-after-calling-trump-supporters-threat-to-democracy--1100339782.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220721/us-congress-may-struggle-to-pass-future-ukraine-aid-bills-if-dems-lose-control---lawmaker-1097636445.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220816/almost-half-of-us-voters-angry-about-upcoming-midterm-elections-in-november-survey-shows-1099664049.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220808/us-provides-1bln-in-additional-security-aid-for-ukraine---pentagon-1099396810.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555471_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_808a327b9c5b21a3b073aea4fa2837f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, gop, ukraine crisis, democrats
us, joe biden, gop, ukraine crisis, democrats

GOP Slams Biden Request of $11.7bn in Ukraine Aid From Congress as ‘Midterm Election Gimmick’

08:42 GMT 08.09.2022
© AP Photo / Gemunu AmarasingheThe U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022.
The U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2022
© AP Photo / Gemunu Amarasinghe
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The White House announced on September 2 that US President Joe Biden would request $11.7 billion in emergency funding from Congress to provide lethal aid and budget support to Ukraine. In total, the United States has committed more than $13.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration in January 2021.
Republicans have denounced US President Joe Biden's request for Congress to approve $11.7 billion in additional emergency funding to Ukraine this month as a “superficial gimmick” ahead of the November midterm elections, Fox News reported.
According to the GOP lawmakers, the Democratic POTUS has been pushing the aid package knowing full well that a portion of Republicans will vote against it. Despite being motivated by a desire for full accountability over how the money will be spent, such GOP opposition might be used by the Democrats to “unfairly smear” Republicans as “isolationists” who are “soft-on-Putin” on the midterm election campaign trail.
"This newest call from President Biden is simply a superficial midterm election gimmick that will only damage our country in both the short and long term," said Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.
Biggs went on Twitter to unleash a barrage of criticism at the administration’s devastating policies.
The Arizona Republican also pointed out that Biden seemed intent on providing “unlimited funding—with no oversight—to a historically corrupt country” such as Ukraine. According to Biggs, Biden has still not indicated what the US’s “strategic plans in Ukraine are.”
Furthermore, GOP lawmakers underscore that the timing of the new funding request should be viewed in the context of Biden’s recent attempts to paint MAGA Republicans as a "threat to democracy."
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a primetime speech at Independence National Historical Park September 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2022
Americas
Biden Backtracks After Calling Trump Supporters ‘Threat’ to Democracy
3 September, 12:42 GMT
"In the last five weeks, the federal government raided the former president's home … [forgave] student loans at the same time the president is out speaking about half the country being ‘semi-fascists.' The timing seems very political, the issues [around this aid bill] seem very political," said House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa.
Joe Biden is asking Congress to approve a government funding bill worth $47 billion that includes additional money for what it is describing as "four critical needs," including "support for Ukraine, COVID-19, monkeypox and natural disaster recovery" as lawmakers are set to return to Washington after the August recess.
It includes $11.7 billion for additional Ukraine military and economic assistance, which the Democrats hope to push through before funding for the federal government runs out on September 30 or risk a shutdown.
Ukrainian soldiers move a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer into position to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2022
US Congress May Struggle to Pass Future Ukraine Aid Bills if Dems Lose Control - Lawmaker
21 July, 00:32 GMT
The new funding request comes after Congress signed off on $40 billion assistance package for Ukraine in May that 57 Republicans in the House and 11 in the Senate opposed. It provided the Kiev regime with over $20 billion in military aid, almost $9 billion in economic assistance, over $4 billion in humanitarian aid, and another $4 billion in foreign military financing through the State Department. At the time, many Republicans argued it lacked sufficient accountability measures to preclude corruption.
After the bill was passed in May, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y stated:
"It appears more and more MAGA Republicans are on the same soft-on-Putin playbook that we saw used by former President Trump."
Moscow has repeatedly denounced the continuous flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, pointing out that this may only prolong the conflict. The Kremlin, which launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, also expressed concerns about the fate of the weapons once they’re in Ukraine, pointing to the dangers of their ending up on the international illegal arms black market.
People wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Rev. Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, after a new state mandate was issued requiring residents to wear face coverings in public due to COVID-19, Saturday, April 18, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2022
Americas
Almost Half of US Voters ‘Angry’ About Upcoming Midterm Elections in November, Survey Shows
16 August, 16:37 GMT

An ‘Election Issue’

Ahead of the November 8 midterms, the Republicans fear that they are being set up for a “verbal smear” attack that may damage their chances of success. The Democrats and Republicans appeared to be neck and neck in FiveThirtyEight's national generic ballot tracker on August 6, with the Republicans holding a 1.6-point lead on July 6. However now, with two months until the midterms, a recent uptick in the Democrats' polling indicated they lead the GOP in several average national polling.
Republicans also argue that the Biden administration has failed to explain their strategy for ending the Ukraine crisis.
"You use it all you want as an election issue. I can tell you that voters in Missouri – I'm asked about this constantly – why is it that we're nation building in Ukraine, but can't secure our own border?" said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.
"We have to stand up for accountability for the American taxpayer and how their money is being spent and where," Rep. Scott Perry said.
This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2022
US Provides $1Bln in Additional Security Aid for Ukraine, Pentagon Says
8 August, 16:56 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала