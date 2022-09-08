GOP Slams Biden Request of $11.7bn in Ukraine Aid From Congress as ‘Midterm Election Gimmick’

https://sputniknews.com/20220908/gop-slams-biden-request-of-117bn-in-ukraine-aid-from-congress-as-midterm-election-gimmick-1100531859.html

Republicans have denounced US President Joe Biden's request for Congress to approve $11.7 billion in additional emergency funding to Ukraine this month as a “superficial gimmick” ahead of the November midterm elections, Fox News reported.According to the GOP lawmakers, the Democratic POTUS has been pushing the aid package knowing full well that a portion of Republicans will vote against it. Despite being motivated by a desire for full accountability over how the money will be spent, such GOP opposition might be used by the Democrats to “unfairly smear” Republicans as “isolationists” who are “soft-on-Putin” on the midterm election campaign trail.Biggs went on Twitter to unleash a barrage of criticism at the administration’s devastating policies.The Arizona Republican also pointed out that Biden seemed intent on providing “unlimited funding—with no oversight—to a historically corrupt country” such as Ukraine. According to Biggs, Biden has still not indicated what the US’s “strategic plans in Ukraine are.”Furthermore, GOP lawmakers underscore that the timing of the new funding request should be viewed in the context of Biden’s recent attempts to paint MAGA Republicans as a "threat to democracy."Joe Biden is asking Congress to approve a government funding bill worth $47 billion that includes additional money for what it is describing as "four critical needs," including "support for Ukraine, COVID-19, monkeypox and natural disaster recovery" as lawmakers are set to return to Washington after the August recess.It includes $11.7 billion for additional Ukraine military and economic assistance, which the Democrats hope to push through before funding for the federal government runs out on September 30 or risk a shutdown.The new funding request comes after Congress signed off on $40 billion assistance package for Ukraine in May that 57 Republicans in the House and 11 in the Senate opposed. It provided the Kiev regime with over $20 billion in military aid, almost $9 billion in economic assistance, over $4 billion in humanitarian aid, and another $4 billion in foreign military financing through the State Department. At the time, many Republicans argued it lacked sufficient accountability measures to preclude corruption.After the bill was passed in May, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y stated:Moscow has repeatedly denounced the continuous flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, pointing out that this may only prolong the conflict. The Kremlin, which launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, also expressed concerns about the fate of the weapons once they’re in Ukraine, pointing to the dangers of their ending up on the international illegal arms black market.An ‘Election Issue’Ahead of the November 8 midterms, the Republicans fear that they are being set up for a “verbal smear” attack that may damage their chances of success. The Democrats and Republicans appeared to be neck and neck in FiveThirtyEight's national generic ballot tracker on August 6, with the Republicans holding a 1.6-point lead on July 6. However now, with two months until the midterms, a recent uptick in the Democrats' polling indicated they lead the GOP in several average national polling.Republicans also argue that the Biden administration has failed to explain their strategy for ending the Ukraine crisis."You use it all you want as an election issue. I can tell you that voters in Missouri – I'm asked about this constantly – why is it that we're nation building in Ukraine, but can't secure our own border?" said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

