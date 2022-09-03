https://sputniknews.com/20220903/biden-backtracks-after-calling-trump-supporters-threat-to-democracy--1100339782.html
Biden Backtracks After Calling Trump Supporters ‘Threat’ to Democracy
Biden Backtracks After Calling Trump Supporters ‘Threat’ to Democracy
On Friday, Republicans retaliated against President Biden over his "soul of the nation" speech, in which he accused Donald Trump and MAGA GOP members of representing "the extremism that threatens the very foundation" of the US.
Apparently about-facing on his recent remarks on MAGA Republicans constituting a danger to democracy and “the soul of the nation,” President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday that he doesn’t “consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country.”The 46th US president argued that in his address to the nation on Thursday, he specifically spoke about those who seek to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 US election or who fail to condemn violence.The remarks came after Republicans hit back at the US president over the Thursday speech, which senior GOP member Ronna McDaniel claimed indicates that “Joe Biden is the divider-in-chief and epitomizes the current state of the Democrat Party.”Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the leading House Republican, for his part, insisted that the Democrats themselves were “dismantling Americans’ democracy before our very eyes.”A similar tone was struck by Graham’s colleague Bill Hagerty, who insisted that “what would help the ‘soul of the nation’ much more than a condescending lecture from President Biden is getting inflation under control instead of actively spending more money to make it worse.”Trump, for his part, urged “someone” to explain to Joe Biden, “slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”In a message posted on his media platform Truth Social, the 45th president that if Biden “doesn't want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn't, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!”This was preceded by Biden accusing Trump and MAGA Republicans of disrespecting the US Constitution, “the rule of law, or the will of the people.” The 46th president also accused MAGA forces of being “determined to take this country backward,” referring to the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, when a mob of angry protesters tried to stop Congress from certifying the November 3, 2020 presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden.As a result of the Capitol breach, five people, including a police officer, died. Trump has denied any culpability, pointing to the fact that he was among the first to condemn the actions of the rioters, who were dissatisfied with the election results. He was accused of “inciting an insurrection” and impeached by the US House of Representatives, only to be acquitted by the US Senate in a trial weeks after he left office.
Apparently about-facing on his recent remarks on MAGA Republicans constituting a danger to democracy and “the soul of the nation,” President Joe Biden
told reporters on Friday that he doesn’t “consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country.”
“I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, fails to condemn violence when it’s used, refuses to acknowledge an election has been won, insists upon changing the way in which we rule and count votes, that is a threat to democracy,” POTUS added.
The 46th US president argued that in his address to the nation on Thursday, he specifically spoke about those who seek to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 US election or who fail to condemn violence.
“People voted for [former US President] Donald Trump and support him now, they weren’t voting for attacking the Capitol. They weren’t voting for overruling an election. They were voting for a philosophy he put forward,” Biden said.
The remarks came after Republicans hit back at the US president over the Thursday speech, which senior GOP member Ronna McDaniel claimed indicates that “Joe Biden is the divider-in-chief and epitomizes the current state of the Democrat Party.”
Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the leading House Republican, for his part, insisted that the Democrats themselves were “dismantling Americans’ democracy before our very eyes.”
GOP Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted that “there’s nothing wrong with America’s soul” and that “the American people are hurting” because of Biden’s policies. The senator urged POTUS to “stop lecturing and change” his policies “before it’s too late.”
A similar tone was struck by Graham’s colleague Bill Hagerty, who insisted that “what would help the ‘soul of the nation’ much more than a condescending lecture from President Biden is getting inflation under control instead of actively spending more money to make it worse.”
Another Republican Senator, Marsha Blackburn, accused Biden of using political language during the speech, claiming that POTUS “attacked” Republicans “to distract from the fact his economic agenda caused inflation to reach a historic 40-year high and sent our [US] economy into a recession.”
Trump, for his part, urged “someone” to explain to Joe Biden, “slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
In a message posted on his media platform Truth Social, the 45th president that if Biden “doesn't want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn't, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!”
“If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force. He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!” Trump asserted.
This was preceded by Biden accusing Trump and MAGA Republicans of disrespecting the US Constitution, “the rule of law, or the will of the people.” The 46th president also accused MAGA forces of being “determined to take this country backward,” referring to the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021
, when a mob of angry protesters tried to stop Congress from certifying the November 3, 2020 presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden.
As a result of the Capitol breach, five people, including a police officer, died. Trump has denied any culpability, pointing to the fact that he was among the first to condemn the actions of the rioters, who were dissatisfied with the election results. He was accused of “inciting an insurrection” and impeached by the US House of Representatives, only to be acquitted by the US Senate in a trial weeks after he left office.