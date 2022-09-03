https://sputniknews.com/20220903/biden-backtracks-after-calling-trump-supporters-threat-to-democracy--1100339782.html

Biden Backtracks After Calling Trump Supporters ‘Threat’ to Democracy

On Friday, Republicans retaliated against President Biden over his “soul of the nation” speech, in which he accused Donald Trump and MAGA GOP members of... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

Apparently about-facing on his recent remarks on MAGA Republicans constituting a danger to democracy and “the soul of the nation,” President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday that he doesn’t “consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country.”The 46th US president argued that in his address to the nation on Thursday, he specifically spoke about those who seek to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 US election or who fail to condemn violence.The remarks came after Republicans hit back at the US president over the Thursday speech, which senior GOP member Ronna McDaniel claimed indicates that “Joe Biden is the divider-in-chief and epitomizes the current state of the Democrat Party.”Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the leading House Republican, for his part, insisted that the Democrats themselves were “dismantling Americans’ democracy before our very eyes.”A similar tone was struck by Graham’s colleague Bill Hagerty, who insisted that “what would help the ‘soul of the nation’ much more than a condescending lecture from President Biden is getting inflation under control instead of actively spending more money to make it worse.”Trump, for his part, urged “someone” to explain to Joe Biden, “slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”In a message posted on his media platform Truth Social, the 45th president that if Biden “doesn't want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn't, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!”This was preceded by Biden accusing Trump and MAGA Republicans of disrespecting the US Constitution, “the rule of law, or the will of the people.” The 46th president also accused MAGA forces of being “determined to take this country backward,” referring to the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, when a mob of angry protesters tried to stop Congress from certifying the November 3, 2020 presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden.As a result of the Capitol breach, five people, including a police officer, died. Trump has denied any culpability, pointing to the fact that he was among the first to condemn the actions of the rioters, who were dissatisfied with the election results. He was accused of “inciting an insurrection” and impeached by the US House of Representatives, only to be acquitted by the US Senate in a trial weeks after he left office.

