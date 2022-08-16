International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220816/almost-half-of-us-voters-angry-about-upcoming-midterm-elections-in-november-survey-shows-1099664049.html
Almost Half of US Voters ‘Angry’ About Upcoming Midterm Elections in November, Survey Shows
Almost Half of US Voters ‘Angry’ About Upcoming Midterm Elections in November, Survey Shows
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Almost half of voters in the United States say they are "angry" about the upcoming 2022 midterm elections in November, a new Morning... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-16T16:37+0000
2022-08-16T16:37+0000
americas
us
2022 midterms
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107958/35/1079583507_0:214:2863:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_02c0d184a425c951ddbd093869014be6.jpg
"[Forty-two percent] of Democratic voters are 'angry' about the midterms, compared with 41% of Republicans," a release about the survey said.In addition, far fewer Democrats express hope about the midterm elections than Republicans did four years ago (56% to 74%), the release said.With respect to the sense of apathy, 28% of Democrats and 27% of Republicans say they are indifferent about the midterm elections - up from the 22% in the summer before the 2018 midterms.The Democrats’ anger increased in April and reached a peak in May, when the US Supreme Court reversed its previous ruling on abortion in the Roe vs. Wade case, while the Republicans' apathy shows relatively steady level over this time, the release said.The survey took place on August 3-4 among 806 Democratic voters and 697 Republican voters, with unweighted margins of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
https://sputniknews.com/20220805/mid-terms-how-toxic-biden--his-inept-cabinet-could-strip-dems-of-congressional-seats-this-fall-1098134398.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107958/35/1079583507_73:0:2790:2038_1920x0_80_0_0_17c5c47cf14c6bad89d489144be4e9d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, 2022 midterms
us, 2022 midterms

Almost Half of US Voters ‘Angry’ About Upcoming Midterm Elections in November, Survey Shows

16:37 GMT 16.08.2022
© AP Photo / Bebeto MatthewsPeople wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Rev. Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, after a new state mandate was issued requiring residents to wear face coverings in public due to COVID-19, Saturday, April 18, 2020
People wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Rev. Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, after a new state mandate was issued requiring residents to wear face coverings in public due to COVID-19, Saturday, April 18, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2022
© AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Almost half of voters in the United States say they are "angry" about the upcoming 2022 midterm elections in November, a new Morning Consult survey revealed on Tuesday.
"[Forty-two percent] of Democratic voters are 'angry' about the midterms, compared with 41% of Republicans," a release about the survey said.
In addition, far fewer Democrats express hope about the midterm elections than Republicans did four years ago (56% to 74%), the release said.
With respect to the sense of apathy, 28% of Democrats and 27% of Republicans say they are indifferent about the midterm elections - up from the 22% in the summer before the 2018 midterms.
Voters in Ohio cast their ballots electronically during the 2018 midterm elections - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
Midterms: How 'Toxic' Biden & His 'Inept' Cabinet Could Strip Dems of Congressional Seats This Fall
5 August, 11:33 GMT
The Democrats’ anger increased in April and reached a peak in May, when the US Supreme Court reversed its previous ruling on abortion in the Roe vs. Wade case, while the Republicans' apathy shows relatively steady level over this time, the release said.
"Democratic voters were generally less likely to say they felt angry about the midterm elections until May. Weekly tracking surveys suggest voters on the left were jolted by the leaked draft of opinion on May 2 that suggested the Supreme Court would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion opinion," the release added.
The survey took place on August 3-4 among 806 Democratic voters and 697 Republican voters, with unweighted margins of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала