https://sputniknews.com/20220715/is-bidens-guidance-on-abortions-an-effort-to-galvanize-dems-base--take-on-scotus-1097362400.html

Is Biden's Guidance on Abortions an Effort to Galvanize Dems’ Base & Take on SCOTUS?

Is Biden's Guidance on Abortions an Effort to Galvanize Dems’ Base & Take on SCOTUS?

Texas sued the US government on July 14 after the Biden administration instructed hospitals across the country on Monday to provide abortions if the procedure... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-15T18:52+0000

2022-07-15T18:52+0000

2022-07-15T18:52+0000

us

world

opinion

abortions ban

roe v. wade

us democratic party

midterm elections

us supreme court

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083811121_0:108:3077:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_3d8ebc55c1e70ca0b64282be9d823441.jpg

"Everyone in the US lives under overlapping state and federal legal systems," says David Levine, professor of law at the University of California Hastings College of Law. "Most of the time it is clear which rules have to be followed in a particular situation, but sometimes it is necessary for a court to declare what to do when legal rules appear to overlap. The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) was passed by Congress in 1986. It requires hospitals participating in Medicare (nearly every hospital in the US) to provide emergency care to anyone. The Biden Administration is reminding these hospitals of their obligation to provide 'emergency' care, including abortions when required."On July 8, President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Protecting Access to Reproductive Healthcare Services in an effort to shield abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling which stipulated that access to abortion is a constitutional right.The Democratic Party blasted the overturning of Roe v. Wade as nothing short of an attack on women's rights. Last year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her party fellows tried to "codify" Roe v. Wade into law, but to no avail. On July 11, the Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter to healthcare providers stating that if abortion is a necessary treatment to stabilize the patient, it must be done under EMTALA. The Biden administration also issued guidance to the nation’s retail pharmacies, warning them to stop denying patients medications for abortion, birth control, or other drugs that could be used to end a pregnancy. The Democratic majority in the House of Representatives passed two bills on July 15 aimed at safeguarding abortion access.However, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argues in the state's lawsuit that the guidance of the Biden administration is unlawful, since EMTALA does not cover abortions. According to Paxton, the federal government is seeking "to transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic."Earlier, Texas passed the "Heartbeat Act" that bans abortion after the detection of embryonic or fetal cardiac activity, which normally occurs after about six weeks of pregnancy. The president's recent guidance clearly contradicts the Texas state law. In its lawsuit, Texas insists the new guidance “forces hospitals and doctors to commit crimes and risk their licensure under Texas law,” and the state will likely not be the last to sue over the new guidance.Presser points out that the Democrat voter base is, in general, committed to the availability of abortion. According to him, "this new guidance appears to be a way to assure Democrats that the Biden administration will do what it can to minimize the effect of the Dobbs case."Federal Interference in State LawsThe spat between Texas and like-minded Republican strongholds on the one side and the Biden administration on the other may translate into a precedent for the federal government to interfere in a state's legislation, according to the legal observers.Furthermore, the federal government can insist that if you take federal money, you must follow federal rules, echoes Graber. The SCOTUS' Dobbs ruling says states may choose not to allow abortions, but similarly states can choose not to take federal funds, argues the professor."The court might argue that this is coercing states by a funding requirement they did not anticipate," he notes. "But it seems all the Biden administration is doing is defining an emergency."Still, Presser suggests that there is more to the case than meets the eye:According to Presser, there will be myriad challenges to the new guidance, which is likely to exacerbate divisions over abortion and contribute to undermining the rule of law. Furthermore, the Biden health guidance appears to be "a frontal attack on the Supreme Court," the academic highlights. The Democratic leadership has repeatedly criticized the SCOTUS' conservative majority and even considered "packing" the court with more liberal justices."These things can't easily be quantified, of course, but there will surely be further polarization, and this looks like the action of a reckless administration, which is likely to go down in the history books as one of our nation's worst," Presser concludes.

https://sputniknews.com/20220715/us-house-passes-abortion-defense-bill-in-response-to-end-of-roe-protections-1097361628.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220625/row-over-roe-how-could-scotus-abortion-ruling-affect-us-political-landscape-ahead-of-midterms-1096660616.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, world, opinion, abortions ban, roe v. wade, us democratic party, midterm elections, us supreme court