US 'War-Gamed' With Ukraine, Advised Limited Goals & Geography Before ‘Counteroffensive’ - Report

US 'War-Gamed' With Ukraine, Advised Limited Goals & Geography Before ‘Counteroffensive’ - Report

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on August 29 that its forces had repelled an offensive by the Kiev regime in the Nikolayev and Kherson regions after... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

Ahead of the recent “counteroffensive” launched in the south by Ukrainian troops, Washington had engaged in "war-gaming" with the Kiev authorities, CNN reported.Specific analytical exercises had been carried out to break it down for the Ukrainian side what force levels they would require if they hoped to achieve success under different scenarios, according to cited US and western officials, as well as Ukrainian sources. The planning exercises purportedly allowed the US to better understand what kind of “equipment, munitions or intelligence” it could offer that might be useful to Ukraine.As part of the “war gaming”, the Kiev regime was reportedly advised to limit the strategic goals and the geography of the operation they were planning as a “counteroffensive” to avoid getting bogged down on multiple fronts.According to the report, the Ukrainian troops were originally gearing up for broader action, including targeting the southeastern city of Zaporozhye. But they heeded the western advice and restricted their operation to the south, refocusing efforts on Kherson region.As a result of the special operation that began on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help from Russia amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops, Russian armed forces have established control over the Azov coast in the Zaporozhye region and the entire Kherson region. Local administrations have already been formed in the two regions, which have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia.When asked to comment on the report of Washington “war gaming” with Kiev authorities, Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder was cited as saying that the United States has “routine military-to-military dialogue at multiple levels with Ukraine.” Refusing to comment on any specifics of the engagements, he added:Throughout the past months, Ukrainian forces had been increasing their artillery rocket and missile fire in the south, with the local administration of the Kherson Region calling on the Kiev to stop shelling the region, destroying infrastructure and terrorizing the local population. In late July, the deputy head of the Kherson regional military-civil administration, Kirill Stremousov, accused American specialists of being behind the attacks launched by Ukrainian forces against residential buildings using the HIMARS missiles.Ukrainian troops also launched strikes against the hydroelectric power station (HPP) in Novaya Kakhovka and the Antonovsky Bridge that crosses the Dnieper river in Kherson Region, with air defense downing at least a dozen HIMARS missiles used in the attacks.Finally, Ukrainian forces kicked off an operation in Kherson region on August 29, with the strategic territory, which was liberated by Russian forces in early March, situated north of Crimea and acting as part of a land bridge linking the peninsula to the Russian mainland.The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday that its forces had repelled the Ukrainian offensive in the Nikolayev and Kherson regions, saying the Ukrainian military had lost over 560 troops, 26 tanks and two attack aircraft in the foiled assaults.Monday’s announcement of a ‘counteroffensive’ by the Kiev regime is not the first time that the Ukrainian military has proclaimed a strategic operation to regain lost territory. While similar announcements have been made since May, little if any territory has returned to Ukrainian control since that time.The United States and its allies have funneled tens of billions of dollars’ worth of military and economic support to the Kiev regime in recent months, with US President Joe Biden announcing an additional $3 billion weapons injection last week. Moscow has repeatedly warned that the weapons aid threatens to escalate the crisis. As for the sweeping Western sanctions that followed the launch of Moscow’s special operation in Ukraine, while seeking to cripple Russia’s economy, they have backfired, fueling soaring energy costs and nearly two-digit inflation, with Europe facing an acute cost of living crisis.

