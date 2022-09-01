https://sputniknews.com/20220901/video-bizarre-footage-of-2019-uss-zumwalt-destroyer-drone-swarm-released-1100247413.html

Video: Bizarre Footage of 2019 USS Zumwalt Destroyer Drone Swarm Released

The footage is part of the ongoing inquiry into claims of drone swarm sightings that happened sporadically during 2019 off the coast of Southern California... 01.09.2022

A new video from an incident involving six unidentified drones flying above the USS Zumwalt, the US Navy's most advanced surface vessel, has been made public, The War Zone reported on Wednesday.According to the report, the footage was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act inquiry, which resulted in a number of briefing materials, including an unclassified video and pictures being released, which supposedly significantly increased the amount of information concerning these bizarre episodes. Data obtained by the outlet found that on April 24, 2019, at about 8:30 p.m. local Pacific Time, the incident took place in international waters 17 nautical miles from Camp Pendleton, a Marine Corps base. The USS Zumwalt then reported seeing up to six unidentified unmanned aerial systems (UAS) flying in the area at heights between 300 and 1000 feet (90-305 m). The vessel's deck was allegedly crossed by the UAS at one point during the incident. The Ship Nautical Or Otherwise Photographic Interpretation and Exploitation team, or "SNOOPIE team," photographed the drones, as they had in other cases that were similar. These sailors mostly use a variety of professional-grade cameras to capture circumstances that are unclear, or otherwise unusual.The outlet admitted that given that the low-resolution footage was captured at night, detailed analysis is challenging. Although publicly available unclassified records are frequently underwhelming, it is considered that the USS Zumwalt had access to a variety of advanced sensors at the time of the event.The video's only distinguishable element is a collection of a few lights arranged in a rectangular pattern. A red light that blinks erratically is thought to be at the object's center. The lights appear to be white and green. Moreover, the UAS do not seem to be armed, as a sailor observes. The CEO of URSA Inc., a business that focuses on managing the UAV threat, David Kovar, told the War Zone that although he apparently could not make out the drone's configuration and model, the aircraft appeared to have "four regularly spaced running, or navigation lights.”The expert also asserted that the object might be a "multi-rotor, likely a quad, UAV with running lights." However, there are other possible types of UAVs as well, such as smaller gasoline-powered fixed-wing types with extended ranges or hybrid types that can take off and land vertically but are more effective in forward flight thanks to a pusher propeller and wing-like appendages. The publication further noted that the latter has allegedly gained acceptance among the Chinese military.The USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000), the lead ship in a controversial but technologically cutting-edge class of stealthy surface combatants, is a unique vessel that deserves special attention. The ship's stealth technology is intended to make her more resilient than other destroyers, including the ability to conduct some operations closer to hostile territory. Still, in several of the other drone swarm incidents, bright lights on unidentifiable UAS have been seen repeatedly, according to the reports. As of now, many important concerns, such as the drones' operator or their intended targets, are still reportedly unresolved, just like in the previous drone swarm occurrences from this region and time period. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division recently held an event called "Silent Swarm 22." This "large scale experimentation event" focused on "Electromagnetic Warfare (EW) employed on small multi-domain unmanned systems (UxS)" and was held at ranges with the National All-Domain Warfighting Center of the Michigan National guard. It attracted over 150 participants, per the press release.Ultimately, however, at a time when drone technology, formerly seen as being extremely advanced, is becoming increasingly sophisticated and available, it is still unknown how effective the Navy and Department of Defense will be in looking into and resolving these incidents.

