Russia, China Heavily Investing in Drone 'Swarm Technology', US Senator Claims

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia and China are heavily investing in the so-called drone "swarm technology" that involves using hundreds of drones of various sizes...

“We know that the Chinese, the Russians and others are putting a lot of money into what we call ‘swarm technology,’" Ernst said during a panel discussion at the Aspen Security Forum. “[N]ow, we have near peer adversaries that are developing swarm technology where they can use 100 to 200 different drones, highly, highly evolved drones that can attack our service members on the battlefield, perhaps disrupt a Super Bowl game, whatever it might happen to be.”Ernst said this situation is effectively forcing the United States to focus not only on further developing drone technology, but also on countering drones as tools of modern warfare.Artificial intelligence is one of the ways to accomplish that, she added.Earlier on Friday, US media reported that the White House has not approved Ukraine’s request for advanced long-range and armed MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones out of concern that they could end up in the possession of Russia amid its special military operation in Ukraine.

