https://sputniknews.com/20220823/us-looking-at-microwave-technology-to-counter-drone-swarms---army-official-1099920335.html
US Looking at Microwave Technology to Counter Drone Swarms - Army Official
US Looking at Microwave Technology to Counter Drone Swarms - Army Official
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military is exploring using high-powered microwave technology to counter swarms of armed drones on the battlefield, the head of... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-23T21:57+0000
2022-08-23T21:57+0000
2022-08-23T21:57+0000
military
microwaves
us military
drone warfare
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096929744_0:0:1024:576_1920x0_80_0_0_fa0041914a051cf519a32fceddc99d6a.jpg
"High-powered microwave capability... is one of the capabilities that can help us against the swarming [drone] threat," Gainey said at a podcast hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA).Although electronic warfare to disrupt hostile drone attacks must be part of the strategy, Gainey also said the US military does not rule out kinetic solutions.Gainey said his office has also reached out to US industry to develop partnerships to create future drone-on-drone defense systems.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096929744_128:0:896:576_1920x0_80_0_0_594c54a72fbfe1efd33574cacec3e3a7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
microwaves, us military, drone warfare
microwaves, us military, drone warfare
US Looking at Microwave Technology to Counter Drone Swarms - Army Official
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military is exploring using high-powered microwave technology to counter swarms of armed drones on the battlefield, the head of the Army's counter unmanned aircraft systems office, Major General Sean Gainey, said on Tuesday.
"High-powered microwave capability... is one of the capabilities that can help us against the swarming [drone] threat," Gainey said at a podcast hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA).
Although electronic warfare to disrupt hostile drone attacks must be part of the strategy, Gainey also said the US military does not rule out kinetic solutions.
Gainey said his office has also reached out to US industry to develop partnerships to create future drone-on-drone defense systems.