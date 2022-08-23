https://sputniknews.com/20220823/us-looking-at-microwave-technology-to-counter-drone-swarms---army-official-1099920335.html

US Looking at Microwave Technology to Counter Drone Swarms - Army Official

US Looking at Microwave Technology to Counter Drone Swarms - Army Official

"High-powered microwave capability... is one of the capabilities that can help us against the swarming [drone] threat," Gainey said at a podcast hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA).Although electronic warfare to disrupt hostile drone attacks must be part of the strategy, Gainey also said the US military does not rule out kinetic solutions.Gainey said his office has also reached out to US industry to develop partnerships to create future drone-on-drone defense systems.

