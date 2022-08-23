US Looking at Microwave Technology to Counter Drone Swarms - Army Official

International
21:57 GMT 23.08.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military is exploring using high-powered microwave technology to counter swarms of armed drones on the battlefield, the head of the Army's counter unmanned aircraft systems office, Major General Sean Gainey, said on Tuesday.
"High-powered microwave capability... is one of the capabilities that can help us against the swarming [drone] threat," Gainey said at a podcast hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA).
Although electronic warfare to disrupt hostile drone attacks must be part of the strategy, Gainey also said the US military does not rule out kinetic solutions.
Gainey said his office has also reached out to US industry to develop partnerships to create future drone-on-drone defense systems.
