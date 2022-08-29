https://sputniknews.com/20220829/britney-spears-reportedly-wanted-to-flee-with-secret-boyfriend-but-feared-dad-would-hurt-her-1100117250.html

Britney Spears Reportedly Wanted to Flee With 'Secret' Boyfriend But Feared Dad Would 'Hurt' Her

The 22 minutes of audio message attributed to Britney Spears was uploaded to the singer's YouTube channel on Sunday night before it was deleted. The clip... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

Pop idol Britney Spears has revealed that she once wanted to flee the US with a “secret boyfriend”, yet abandoned the plan at the last minute out of fear that her father, Jamie, would “hurt” her, according to The Hollywood Reporter.In a lengthy new audio message attributed to the 40-year-old singer, uploaded on Sunday on her official YouTube and then Twitter accounts, only to be deleted, she seemingly speaks out about what she endured during her more than 13 years of conservatorship during which she was under her father's control.Revealing that at one point she was involved in a “secret relationship” with an unnamed man, the Baby One More Time singer said in the audio shared by fans on their YouTube accounts:The Princess of Pop said that she was told: “Britney, your dad would never do that.”‘My Family Threw Me Away’The conservatorship began in 2008, after Spears suffered a series of mental breakdowns, which saw the artist attack a paparazzi car with an umbrella, shave her head, and become involved in a stand-off with the police.Britney Spears’ father, Jamie, controlled everything – from finances and career decisions to personal choices.According to the audio message, Spears believes the conservatorship was “premeditated".Recalling the behavior of her entire family during the conservatorship, the Stronger singer queries: “How the f*** did they get away it?”According to the audio, Spears was watched every movement, was told she was “fat”, made to feel “demoralized” and “like nothing”. She was ostensibly forced to work and tour, prevented from seeing friends or driving her own car.At the end of the message, the voice, believed to be that of Spears, said:“I do feel victimized after these experiences and how can I mend this if I don’t talk about it?”Throughout her controversial guardianship, the singer had a number of relationships. After Spears' split in 2006 from husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two teenage sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, the vocalist dated photographer Adnan Ghalib in 2008. Spears also dated her former manager Jason Tarwick between 2009 and 2013. The two became engaged in 2011 but eventually split. Between 2013 and 2014, the songstress dated lawyer David Lucado, after which she is said to have had a brief relationship with TV producer Charlie Ebersol.Jamie Spears has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to the conservatorship, which formally ended in November 2021. Since gaining her freedom, Spears married her boyfriend Sam Asghari in 2022.

