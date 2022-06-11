https://sputniknews.com/20220611/holy-crap-we-did-it-britney-spears-reveals-she-had-panic-attack-prior-to-her-wedding-1096220424.html

'Holy Crap! We Did It!' Britney Spears Reveals She Had 'Panic Attack' Prior to Her Wedding

'Holy Crap! We Did It!' Britney Spears Reveals She Had 'Panic Attack' Prior to Her Wedding

The pop star tied the knot with her boyfriend on 9 June after five years of dating. The couple got engaged in September 2021, with Sam Asghari saying last... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-11T15:54+0000

2022-06-11T15:54+0000

2022-06-11T15:54+0000

us

britney spears

wedding

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096220706_0:154:2755:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_7d77ffd9f6b2d31286714d08859672af.jpg

Britney Spears has finally broken silence on her wedding to actor and model Sam Asghari two days after the big day at the singer's Thousand Oaks, California residence. Taking to Instagram* to post photos from the wedding ceremony and the afterparty, Britney revealed some of the behind-the-scenes moments and confessed that she was extremely nervous in the hours preceding the wedding. The pop princess also expressed gratitude to her A-list guests and mentioned some of them by name, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace, among others.While the couple wanted to keep a low-profile, the day was marred by scenes of chaos, as her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, tried to "crash the wedding", having stormed inside the wedding tent and livestreamed the whole thing. Alexander was detained and charged with two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism, and one count of misdemeanour trespassing, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.Spears met Asghari on the set of her Slumber Party video in 2016. They got engaged in September 2021, days after Britney's father had filed a request to end his conservatorship over his daughter. Not a single member of Britney's family was invited to the wedding after a scandalous trial to end her conservatorship which was placed on her in 2008 following episodes with Britney's nervous breakdowns amid the divorce from her second husband Kevin Federline and their dispute over custody of their two sons. Spears' marriage with Asghari is her third one following her 55-hour marriage with Jason Alexander in 2004 and her second marriage with Kevin Federline, whom the singer separated from in 2007.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activity.

https://sputniknews.com/20220610/britney-spears-ex-husband-charged-with-four-offences-after-trying-to-crash-her-wedding-to-asghari-1096190213.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

us, britney spears, wedding