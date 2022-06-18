https://sputniknews.com/20220618/britney-spears-lawyer-slams-father-jamie-for-wanting-to-drag-her-back-to-court-1096442994.html

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Slams Father Jamie for Wanting to Drag Her Back to Court

Popstar Britney Spears first fell under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears (born James Parnell Spears) in 2008. For 13 years Jamie controlled Britney’s income, home, vehicles, assets and healthcare. On September 29, 2021, a judge suspended Jamie Spears as conservator of Britney's estate, and in November, the judge terminated the conservatorship. Britney compared the experience to “being in jail."The Legal battle between Jamie, 69, and his daughter are far from over. In a new court filing, Jamie claims that Britney, 40, is dragging his name through the mud both on social media and, apparently, in her upcoming book which won't be released until the end of this year.The filed court documents request his daughter be deposed under oath concerning her allegations that she was deprived of pain medication, was forced into therapy against her will, and was made to give eight vials of blood per week while unable to see her kids.Jamie’s attorney, Alex Weingarten, said on Thursday that the beloved pop star “continues to make public social media posts containing incendiary allegations of various factual matters”.Britney’s attorney, Matthew Rosengart, rebutted the filing saying Jamie had “impugned” his own character “long ago”.“In addition to trying to bully his own daughter, he is now pathetically reduced to trying to intimidate her, while abusing the legal process and running and hiding from his own deposition. Anyone else would be ashamed by these tactics, but he and his representatives are truly shameless. In terms of ‘impugning his character,’ Mr. Spears did that to himself long ago.”Jamie’s court filings come days after his daughter's June 9 wedding to her longtime partner Sam Asghari, 28, at her Thousand Oaks home. Britney was not allowed to marry, nor allowed to have children during her conservatorship, but has two teenage boys with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. “Despite his demonstrably false claims that he has ‘nothing to hide’ and would therefore ‘hide nothing,’ James P. Spears has been running and hiding from his deposition and accounting for his misconduct—under oath—as required by law,” court documents stated.When Jamie agreed to sit down for a deposition on the condition that Britney sits for her own, Rosengart rejected the agreement in order to protect his client from “further trauma and abuse.”Those in control of Britney’s assets are believed to have made millions off the Princess of Pop. Britney herself believes that her father and his team of lawyers took more than $36 million from the musician over the course of 13 years. A forensic evaluation found that Jamie did profit at least $3.6 million from his daughter's career, while taking an additional $30 million to pay for his own legal fees.Jamie stepped down as conservator in August of 2021 following the #FreeBritney movement and pressure from Britney's legal team.Despite the conservatorship, Britney released four albums, headlined a global tour that earned $131 million, and conducted a Las Vegas residency for four years as her father controlled her career.Britney’s Instagram account was deactivated on Thursday. She recently moved into a new $11.8 million home in Calabasas, California with her new husband.

