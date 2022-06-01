https://sputniknews.com/20220601/britney-spears-is-free-but-is-she-fans-doubt-it-after-old-pics-posted-1095923956.html
Britney Spears is Free... But is She? Fans Doubt It After Old Pics Posted
Britney Spears is Free... But is She? Fans Doubt It After Old Pics Posted
The singer reportedly regained control of her life and social media accounts after her legal battle ended her father's abusive conservatorship last September. 01.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-01T15:42+0000
2022-06-01T15:42+0000
2022-06-01T15:42+0000
viral
britney spears
social media
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094191215_0:163:2192:1396_1920x0_80_0_0_1fbfe1f9ec3336bb8faee3a170b4a45e.jpg
Fans have started to suspect that pop diva Britney Spears is not as free as it may seem after analysing posts to her Instagram* account.With the publication of the 'Toxic' singer enjoying the beaches of Mexico, eagle-eyed fans immediately suggested that the pictures were old, noting that similar photos were posted last month.This led many to believe that Britney might not be in control of her social media accounts. This is not the first time people have suspected that Spears is "not free", judging by her social media activity.Britney Spears was liberated from her father's conservatorship in September 2021 after an exhausting legal battle. She received widespread social media support, with many people, from celebrities to ordinary netizens, uniting in an online #FreeBritney movement.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094191215_1:0:2166:1624_1920x0_80_0_0_9c60db2530d28b606889df9ee39b9001.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
viral, britney spears, social media
Britney Spears is Free... But is She? Fans Doubt It After Old Pics Posted
The singer reportedly regained control of her life and social media accounts after her legal battle ended her father's abusive conservatorship last September.
Fans have started to suspect that pop diva Britney Spears is not as free as it may seem after analysing posts to her Instagram* account.
With the publication of the 'Toxic' singer enjoying the beaches of Mexico, eagle-eyed fans immediately suggested that the pictures were old, noting that similar photos were posted last month.
This led many to believe that Britney might not be in control of her social media accounts.
"Always old things :( I love her, but I stopped believing she is in control of her Instagram since March. I don't think she's 100% free. But this topic is too unpopular to be addressed," one fan wrote in the comments section.
This is not the first time people have suspected that Spears is "not free", judging by her social media activity.
Britney Spears was liberated from her father's conservatorship in September 2021 after an exhausting legal battle. She received widespread social media support, with many people, from celebrities to ordinary netizens, uniting in an online #FreeBritney movement.
*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities