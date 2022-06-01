https://sputniknews.com/20220601/britney-spears-is-free-but-is-she-fans-doubt-it-after-old-pics-posted-1095923956.html

Britney Spears is Free... But is She? Fans Doubt It After Old Pics Posted

Britney Spears is Free... But is She? Fans Doubt It After Old Pics Posted

The singer reportedly regained control of her life and social media accounts after her legal battle ended her father's abusive conservatorship last September. 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-01T15:42+0000

2022-06-01T15:42+0000

2022-06-01T15:42+0000

viral

britney spears

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094191215_0:163:2192:1396_1920x0_80_0_0_1fbfe1f9ec3336bb8faee3a170b4a45e.jpg

Fans have started to suspect that pop diva Britney Spears is not as free as it may seem after analysing posts to her Instagram* account.With the publication of the 'Toxic' singer enjoying the beaches of Mexico, eagle-eyed fans immediately suggested that the pictures were old, noting that similar photos were posted last month.This led many to believe that Britney might not be in control of her social media accounts. This is not the first time people have suspected that Spears is "not free", judging by her social media activity.Britney Spears was liberated from her father's conservatorship in September 2021 after an exhausting legal battle. She received widespread social media support, with many people, from celebrities to ordinary netizens, uniting in an online #FreeBritney movement.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, britney spears, social media