International
https://sputniknews.com/20220601/britney-spears-is-free-but-is-she-fans-doubt-it-after-old-pics-posted-1095923956.html
Britney Spears is Free... But is She? Fans Doubt It After Old Pics Posted
Britney Spears is Free... But is She? Fans Doubt It After Old Pics Posted
The singer reportedly regained control of her life and social media accounts after her legal battle ended her father's abusive conservatorship last September. 01.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-01T15:42+0000
2022-06-01T15:42+0000
viral
britney spears
social media
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094191215_0:163:2192:1396_1920x0_80_0_0_1fbfe1f9ec3336bb8faee3a170b4a45e.jpg
Fans have started to suspect that pop diva Britney Spears is not as free as it may seem after analysing posts to her Instagram* account.With the publication of the 'Toxic' singer enjoying the beaches of Mexico, eagle-eyed fans immediately suggested that the pictures were old, noting that similar photos were posted last month.This led many to believe that Britney might not be in control of her social media accounts. This is not the first time people have suspected that Spears is "not free", judging by her social media activity.Britney Spears was liberated from her father's conservatorship in September 2021 after an exhausting legal battle. She received widespread social media support, with many people, from celebrities to ordinary netizens, uniting in an online #FreeBritney movement.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094191215_1:0:2166:1624_1920x0_80_0_0_9c60db2530d28b606889df9ee39b9001.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, britney spears, social media

Britney Spears is Free... But is She? Fans Doubt It After Old Pics Posted

15:42 GMT 01.06.2022
© AP Photo / Chris PizzelloFILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The singer reportedly regained control of her life and social media accounts after her legal battle ended her father's abusive conservatorship last September.
Fans have started to suspect that pop diva Britney Spears is not as free as it may seem after analysing posts to her Instagram* account.
With the publication of the 'Toxic' singer enjoying the beaches of Mexico, eagle-eyed fans immediately suggested that the pictures were old, noting that similar photos were posted last month.
This led many to believe that Britney might not be in control of her social media accounts.
"Always old things :( I love her, but I stopped believing she is in control of her Instagram since March. I don't think she's 100% free. But this topic is too unpopular to be addressed," one fan wrote in the comments section.
This is not the first time people have suspected that Spears is "not free", judging by her social media activity.
© Photo : Twitter / @VillaMillaresScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @VillaMillares
© Photo : Twitter / @Flipcup4Screenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @Flipcup4
Britney Spears was liberated from her father's conservatorship in September 2021 after an exhausting legal battle. She received widespread social media support, with many people, from celebrities to ordinary netizens, uniting in an online #FreeBritney movement.
*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала