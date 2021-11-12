'Best Day Ever': Los Angeles Judge Terminates Britney Spears' 13-Year Conservatorship
22:17 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 23:16 GMT 12.11.2021)
In September, a Los Angeles court suspended Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, from her controversial conservatorship. Vivian L. Thoreen, Jamie's attorney, characterized the suspension as "a loss for Britney."
Britney Spears' 13-year, court-ordered conservatorship has officially come to a close, following a Friday decision from Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny.
"The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required," Judge Penny said on Friday, according to the New York Times.
At the same time, the 39-year-old's ongoing financial concerns will continue to be handled by a new estate conservator, the judge noted.
"I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day," the pop star said in an Instagram post. "Best day ever."
Matthew Rosengart, Spears' attorney, told a crowd of fans that the Friday decision, although solemn, is something to celebrate.
"Britney Spears has been faced with a decade-long nightmare, a Kafkaesque nightmare orchestrated by her father," Rosengart told a crowd outside the LA courthouse.
"Judge Penny today decided to agree with Britney Spears. As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as to both the person and the estate," Britney Spears' lawyer Matthew Rosengart says. https://t.co/VH7GACoxbW pic.twitter.com/9fc3iGclAM— Variety (@Variety) November 12, 2021
Rosengart revealed that the judge agreed with Spears' request to not submit to a psychological evaluation, which is traditionally conducted in such cases.
"I want to end the conservatorship without having to be evaluated," Spears told the court back in June.
When asked whether the 39-year-old will resume performing, Rosengart declared that the decision is now entirely up to Spears.
© REUTERS / Mike BlakeSupporters of singer Britney Spears gather outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on the day of her conservatorship case hearing, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 12, 2021.
