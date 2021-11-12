Registration was successful!
'Best Day Ever': Los Angeles Judge Terminates Britney Spears' 13-Year Conservatorship
In September, a Los Angeles court suspended Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, from her controversial conservatorship. Vivian L. Thoreen, Jamie's attorney... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
Britney Spears' 13-year, court-ordered conservatorship has officially come to a close, following a Friday decision from Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. At the same time, the 39-year-old's ongoing financial concerns will continue to be handled by a new estate conservator, the judge noted. "I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day," the pop star said in an Instagram post. "Best day ever." Matthew Rosengart, Spears' attorney, told a crowd of fans that the Friday decision, although solemn, is something to celebrate.Rosengart revealed that the judge agreed with Spears' request to not submit to a psychological evaluation, which is traditionally conducted in such cases. When asked whether the 39-year-old will resume performing, Rosengart declared that the decision is now entirely up to Spears.
All the best tae ye lassie 🍀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿
22:17 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 23:16 GMT 12.11.2021)
© REUTERS / Mario AnzuoniSinger Spears poses at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills
Singer Spears poses at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
In September, a Los Angeles court suspended Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, from her controversial conservatorship. Vivian L. Thoreen, Jamie's attorney, characterized the suspension as "a loss for Britney."
Britney Spears' 13-year, court-ordered conservatorship has officially come to a close, following a Friday decision from Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny.

"The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required," Judge Penny said on Friday, according to the New York Times.

At the same time, the 39-year-old's ongoing financial concerns will continue to be handled by a new estate conservator, the judge noted.
"I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day," the pop star said in an Instagram post. "Best day ever."
Matthew Rosengart, Spears' attorney, told a crowd of fans that the Friday decision, although solemn, is something to celebrate.

"Britney Spears has been faced with a decade-long nightmare, a Kafkaesque nightmare orchestrated by her father," Rosengart told a crowd outside the LA courthouse.

Rosengart revealed that the judge agreed with Spears' request to not submit to a psychological evaluation, which is traditionally conducted in such cases.
"I want to end the conservatorship without having to be evaluated," Spears told the court back in June.
When asked whether the 39-year-old will resume performing, Rosengart declared that the decision is now entirely up to Spears.
© REUTERS / Mike BlakeSupporters of singer Britney Spears gather outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on the day of her conservatorship case hearing, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 12, 2021.
Supporters of singer Britney Spears gather outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on the day of her conservatorship case hearing, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
Supporters of singer Britney Spears gather outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on the day of her conservatorship case hearing, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 12, 2021.
© REUTERS / Mike Blake
All the best tae ye lassie 🍀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿
Charlie McD
13 November, 01:50 GMT
