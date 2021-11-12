https://sputniknews.com/20211112/los-angeles-judge-terminates-britney-spears-13-year-conservatorship-1090697304.html

'Best Day Ever': Los Angeles Judge Terminates Britney Spears' 13-Year Conservatorship

'Best Day Ever': Los Angeles Judge Terminates Britney Spears' 13-Year Conservatorship

In September, a Los Angeles court suspended Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, from her controversial conservatorship. Vivian L. Thoreen, Jamie's attorney... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

Britney Spears' 13-year, court-ordered conservatorship has officially come to a close, following a Friday decision from Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. At the same time, the 39-year-old's ongoing financial concerns will continue to be handled by a new estate conservator, the judge noted. "I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day," the pop star said in an Instagram post. "Best day ever." Matthew Rosengart, Spears' attorney, told a crowd of fans that the Friday decision, although solemn, is something to celebrate.Rosengart revealed that the judge agreed with Spears' request to not submit to a psychological evaluation, which is traditionally conducted in such cases. When asked whether the 39-year-old will resume performing, Rosengart declared that the decision is now entirely up to Spears.

