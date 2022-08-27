https://sputniknews.com/20220827/retreating-ukrainian-forces-left-fallen-us-mercenary-behind-dpr-official-says-1100056972.html

Retreating Ukrainian Forces Left Fallen US Mercenary Behind, DPR Official Says

russia's special operation in ukraine

dpr

dpr armed forces

us

ukraine

The Ukrainian Armed Forces abandoned the body of a killed US mercenary, 24-year-old Joshua Alan Jones, when they were retreating after unsuccessful attack on the positions of Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) troops, the DPR's Ombudswoman, Daria Morozova, has stated.The scuffle took place on August 23, but the mercenary's death was only revealed on August 26. The US State Department confirmed it on the same day.Morozova said that international organizations such as the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, and the US officials were notified of Jones' demise and she confirmed that the DPR authorities are ready to hand over the mercenary's remains to his relatives for burial.The Ombudswoman separately reminded that foreign mercenaries do not enjoy the immunities granted to regular combatants on the battlefield and urged them to leave Ukraine immediately.A number of foreign mercenaries were killed or taken captive in Ukraine by the forces of the Donbass Republics and the Russian troops helping them as a part of the special military operation. The surviving foreigners often reveal that they are kept in the dark about the combat objectives of their unit, that they are underequipped, not paid and that the foreign legion suffers from poor organization.Several foreign mercenaries who had been taken captive during the hostilities, were sentenced to capital punishment in the DPR, although the sentence has yet to be carried out and their lawyers have filed for appeals.Russia also cautioned foreigners against joining Ukraine's foreign legion and urged foreign governments to prevent them for travelling there for their own safety. Despite these warnings, thousands of foreigners have sought to fight on Ukraine's side in the first months of the Russian special military operation there. Since then, however, the influx of mercenaries has dwindled and many of those who had arrived earlier, have started to leave the country and abandon their units.

