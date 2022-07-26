LIVE UPDATES: Oil Depot in Donetsk on Fire After Ukrainian Shelling Attack

Oil Depot in Donetsk on Fire After Ukrainian Shelling Attack

A fire occurred at an oil depot in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) reported that the Budyonnovsky district of Donetsk was shelled by Ukraine with the use of 155-millimeter ammunition.

Currently, tanks with fuel are burning on the territory of the oil depot. Emergencies Ministry teams are on the scene.