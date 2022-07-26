International
LIVE UPDATES: Oil Depot in Donetsk on Fire After Ukrainian Shelling Attack
LIVE UPDATES: Oil Depot in Donetsk on Fire After Ukrainian Shelling Attack
Moscow launched its special military operation on February 24 after the Donetsk and Lugansk republics asked Russia for help amid intense attacks by Kiev...
russia
ukraine
donbass
Ukrainian servicemen fire from a 152-mm D-20 howitzer cannon at an artillery range in the village of Devichki, Kiev region.

LIVE UPDATES: Oil Depot in Donetsk on Fire After Ukrainian Shelling Attack

04:56 GMT 26.07.2022
International
India
Moscow launched its special military operation on February 24 after the Donetsk and Lugansk republics asked Russia for help amid intense attacks by Kiev. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the operation's goal is to end the eight-year-long war waged by Ukraine against Donbass, noting that Kiev's actions in the region amount to genocide.
On Friday, Russia and Ukraine managed to reach an agreement regarding the supplies of grain via the Black Sea. The flow of food and fertilizers ceased back in February after Kiev's forces installed sea mines in the nation's port cities, making it impossible for vessels to reach them.
Addressing the deal, the Ukrainian government said that it plans to restore the regular monthly level of grain supplies by mid-fall.
05:04 GMT 26.07.2022
Oil Depot in Donetsk on Fire After Ukrainian Shelling Attack
A fire occurred at an oil depot in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Earlier, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) reported that the Budyonnovsky district of Donetsk was shelled by Ukraine with the use of 155-millimeter ammunition.
Currently, tanks with fuel are burning on the territory of the oil depot. Emergencies Ministry teams are on the scene.
