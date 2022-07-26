LIVE UPDATES: Oil Depot in Donetsk on Fire After Ukrainian Shelling Attack

On Friday, Russia and Ukraine managed to reach an agreement regarding the supplies of grain via the Black Sea. The flow of food and fertilizers ceased back in February after Kiev's forces installed sea mines in the nation's port cities, making it impossible for vessels to reach them.
Addressing the deal, the Ukrainian government said that it plans to restore the regular monthly level of grain supplies by mid-fall.
