Hosting Eurovision 2023 for Ukraine Could Cost BBC License-Fee Payers £17 Million

Hosting Eurovision 2023 for Ukraine Could Cost BBC License-Fee Payers £17 Million

Hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine could drain up to £17 million from the BBC's publicly-funded budget.Eurovision authorities expect the national broadcaster, funded by a license fee levied on anyone owning a television, is expected to cough up between £8 million and £17 million for the event, depending on "local circumstances and available resources".The revelation adds insult to injury, with Britons currently paying near-double for household bills and to fill their cars hanks to the government's embargo on Russian energy imports — and after Ukraine pipped the UK to this year's prize thanks to a rule change.The BBC volunteered to host after the 2022 winners pleaded that they could not for "safety and security reasons" due to Russia's ongoing special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country. Russia itself was excluded from this year's event as part of a wide-ranging cultural and sporting 'cancelling' of the country in the West.British Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Nadine Dorries proudly announced that the UK would host next-year's campy competition of cringeworthy pop in a tweet on Monday."We're exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023," said Eurovision executive supervisor Martin Osterdahl. BBC director-general Tim Davie said the broadcaster was now on the lookout for a suitable host city, where it would put on an event reflecting Ukrainian — not British — national culture.This year's British entry to the annual festival of terrible musical and fashion taste, 'Space Man' sung by Sam Ryder, won the judges' vote in Turin on May 14 — despite Romania's top two ranking being mysteriously switched around to favor Ukraine.But thanks to the latest arbitrary rule change by the contest organisers, viewers were allowed to cast votes too — swinging the result for 'Stefania' by the Kalush Orchestra, written to play on the wave of Western virtue-signalling in favour of Volodymyr Zelensky's regime amid Russia's special de-Nazification operation in Ukraine.The BBC has previously hosted the contest on other countries' behalves in 1960, 1963, 1972 and 1974, when broadcasters in the previous year's winners - the Netherlands, France, Monaco and Luxembourg - decided that they could not afford it.It has been speculated that Ireland deliberately chose a sub-par entry for the 1995 contest to avoid having to host it again after winning the previous three years in a row.

