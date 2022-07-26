International
UN Working With US on Issue of Visa Refusal to Top Russian Cyber Official, Spokesman Tells Sputnik
UN Working With US on Issue of Visa Refusal to Top Russian Cyber Official, Spokesman Tells Sputnik
UN Working With US on Issue of Visa Refusal to Top Russian Cyber Official, Spokesman Tells Sputnik

16:14 GMT 26.07.2022
© AP Photo / Adam Rountree In this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
In this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2022
© AP Photo / Adam Rountree
International
India
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations is in close contact with the United States on the issue of visas for delegations to UN events, including with regard to Washington's refusal to issue a visa to top Russian cyber official, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The Secretary-General and other senior UN officials remain in close contact with the host country and with concerned missions to the UN, including the Russian Federation, with respect to issues under the UN-US Headquarters Agreement. We proactively engage with the US Mission on visas for delegations to upcoming UN meetings at Headquarters and liaise with the Mission on specific cases that are brought to our attention," Haq said.
The UN is doing the same in the case of Director of the Department of International Information Security of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrei Krutskikh, he added.
Krutskikh was supposed to participate in the UN’s meeting on information and technology security, but the United States refused him a visa. The session has been held at the UN headquarters since Monday. Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, earlier called on the UN Secretariat to take measures to resolve this situation.
