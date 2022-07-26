https://sputniknews.com/20220726/eu-says-ukraine-needs-to-intensify-reform-efforts-to-bolster-accession-credentials-1097822581.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission on Tuesday published its annual Association Implementation Report on Ukraine in which it said that despite progress in reforms in certain key areas, Kiev needs to do more to address corruption and rule of law.
The report was published ahead of the EU-Ukraine Association Council, scheduled for September 5, and covers the period from December 2020 to February 24.
"The report finds that in the period covered by the report, Ukraine was challenged by Russia's destabilising actions, the conflict in the east and the coronavirus pandemic. The report highlights that Ukraine nevertheless has continued to prioritise association and further integration with the EU, and that despite these challenges, key reforms have gained new momentum," the Commission said in a statement.
The report commended Ukraine for "significant progress" in digital transformation in particular, as well as for creating a bureau for economic security mandated with fighting serious economic and financial crimes.
"Ukraine needs to pursue further reforms, especially in the area of justice, rule of law, the fight against corruption and fundamental rights," EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said, adding that "the EU will continue to support Ukraine in its European path and link it with the post-war reconstruction efforts."
The EU also expects Ukraine to do more for the environmental agenda
, the independence of central bank, and protection of national minorities.
On June 23, the EU granted Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the bloc. Gaining the candidate status is the first step in a long process of EU accession.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the application for Ukraine's accession to the EU
on February 28, a few days after the start of the Russian military operation, and called on Brussels to fast-track the consideration. Last week, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said that Ukraine should not expect any shortcuts to becoming a member of the European Union, as accession would require Kiev to carry out "thorough work."