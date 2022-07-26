https://sputniknews.com/20220726/eu-says-ukraine-needs-to-intensify-reform-efforts-to-bolster-accession-credentials-1097822581.html

EU Says Ukraine Needs to Intensify Reform Efforts to Bolster Accession Credentials

EU Says Ukraine Needs to Intensify Reform Efforts to Bolster Accession Credentials

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission on Tuesday published its annual Association Implementation Report on Ukraine in which it said that despite progress... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T13:28+0000

2022-07-26T13:28+0000

2022-07-26T13:28+0000

ukraine

eu

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107750/22/1077502211_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_44924eed4a22b1167789337f197c5ba4.jpg

The report was published ahead of the EU-Ukraine Association Council, scheduled for September 5, and covers the period from December 2020 to February 24.The report commended Ukraine for "significant progress" in digital transformation in particular, as well as for creating a bureau for economic security mandated with fighting serious economic and financial crimes.The EU also expects Ukraine to do more for the environmental agenda, the independence of central bank, and protection of national minorities.On June 23, the EU granted Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the bloc. Gaining the candidate status is the first step in a long process of EU accession.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the application for Ukraine's accession to the EU on February 28, a few days after the start of the Russian military operation, and called on Brussels to fast-track the consideration. Last week, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said that Ukraine should not expect any shortcuts to becoming a member of the European Union, as accession would require Kiev to carry out "thorough work."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, eu, europe