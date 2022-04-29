https://sputniknews.com/20220429/really-have-to-think-about-it-captured-uk-mercenary-tells-brits-not-to-join-fighting-in-ukraine-1095153096.html

'Really Have to Think About It': Captured UK Mercenary Tells Brits Not to Join Fighting in Ukraine

'Really Have to Think About It': Captured UK Mercenary Tells Brits Not to Join Fighting in Ukraine

Following the start of the Russian special military operation, Kiev's regime called on foreigners to come to Ukraine to fight on its side against the Russian... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

A British mercenary who was injured and captured by the Russian military in Ukraine has advised his compatriots to think twice before answering Kiev's call to join the foreign legion as he responded to questions on footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry.Hill was captured in the Nikolaev region located in Ukraine's south-west.In the video, he could be seen with his left hand in bandages and with his right hand covered in blood. The mercenary said he received first aid from the Russian soldiers and was assured by the interrogator that he will receive further assistance and that his life was not in danger.The captured British national said that he entered Ukraine via the border with Poland, presumably near the city of Rzeszow. He joined a group of seven other mercenaries, but apart from that couldn't say much – he was fed an absolute minimum of information and did not even know who was giving orders to his group.Hill also said that despite multiple promises to be paid for his service, no one from his group has ever received any money from Ukraine.The British citizen has four children and a partner waiting for him in the UK, but the Russian soldiers couldn't say how soon he will be able to return to them.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

