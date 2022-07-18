https://sputniknews.com/20220718/london-politicizing-escalating-situation-around-death-of-uk-mercenary-in-dpr---moscow-1097428970.html

London Politicizing, Escalating Situation Around Death of UK Mercenary in DPR - Moscow

London Politicizing, Escalating Situation Around Death of UK Mercenary in DPR - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is politicizing and escalating the situation around the death of a British mercenary in the Donetsk People's Republic... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

Russia notes "the inappropriate desire of London to politicize and escalate the situation around British citizen P. Urey, who died in the Donetsk People's Republic," Zakharova said."At the same time, according to the information of the DPR authorities, he was by no means a civilian, but was a professional soldier who had previously served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya, after which he led military operations and trained military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In April of this year, Urey was detained by representatives of the DPR people's militia while trying to break through the checkpoint," she said.London, however, ignored the possibility of negotiating the return of its compatriot as part of the prisoner exchange procedure, she said.The UK did not seek help from the ICRC to provide medical supplies to Urey, while he was provided with the necessary medical care in the DPR, where he was convicted of mercenary activity, Zakharova said.The reasoning of British politicians shows their indifference to the fate of their compatriots, she said."Now London is trying to use this plot and the human tragedy associated with it to inflate a media scandal and 'score points' in the context of the election campaign for the post of leader of the UK Conservative Party," Zakharova added.Earlier, DPR Ombudswoman Daria Morozova said that British mercenary Paul Johnson Anthony Dominic Urey, who was held captive in the DPR, had died on July 10 due to illness and a depressed state "due to indifference to his fate in his homeland."

