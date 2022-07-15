https://sputniknews.com/20220715/british-merc-held-by-donetsk-peoples-republic-dies-of-chronic-illness-stress-ombudswoman-says-1097339356.html

British Merc Held by Donetsk People’s Republic Dies of Chronic Illness, Stress, Ombudswoman Says

British Merc Held by Donetsk People’s Republic Dies of Chronic Illness, Stress, Ombudswoman Says

45-year-old British national Paul Urey and a comrade in arms were captured at a checkpoint outside the southeastern city of Zaporozhye in late April. Ukrainian... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-15T09:53+0000

2022-07-15T09:53+0000

2022-07-15T10:23+0000

ukraine

donbass

mercenary

situation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0f/1097339037_37:0:855:460_1920x0_80_0_0_5dda53cb13c019a3f1d3c07de4dab658.jpg

Detained Briton Paul Urey passed away in DPR captivity on July 10, the Republic’s ombudswoman for human rights Daria Morozova has announced.“Among the [captured foreign citizens who fought alongside Ukrainian forces] was British national Paul Johnson Anthony Dominic Urey. During his first medical examination, he was diagnosed with a number of chronic diseases, including insulin-dependent diabetes, respiratory and kidney failure, and a number of diseases of the cardiovascular system,” Morozova said in a press release Friday.The ombudswoman said Mr. Urey was a professional soldier who took part in conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya before traveling to Ukraine.Morozova further indicated that Urey, who was being held at an institution of the DPR penitentiary system, was also suffering from depression due to purported indifference toward his fate in his homeland. She said international organizations and British authorities including the Foreign Office and members of parliament were notified of Urey’s capture. At his request, foreign media were also made aware of his fate.Urey was detained near the eastern city of Zaporozhye in late April with suspected comrade in arms Dylan Healy. The DPR charged Urey with combat operations and engaging in the recruitment and training of mercenaries for Ukrainian forces. Reporting in UK media said he was an aid worker on a mercy mission, with UK-based non-profit Presidium Network characterizing the 45-year-old as a "family man with children" who did not qualify for the army.Lina Urey, Paul Urey's mother, told Sky News in late April that she begged her son not to go to Ukraine, but that he told her "Mum, I can't live with myself knowing that people need my help to get to a safe place. I have to go."Thousands of mercenaries from over 60 countries flooded into Ukraine this spring, notwithstanding warnings from the Russian military and Donbass People’s Militias that such actors would not be protected under international laws on warfare.Late last month, Britons Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin and Moroccan national Saadoun Brahim pleaded guilty to attempting to seize power in the DPR by force and sentenced to death by the Republic’s Supreme Court. Aslin also pleaded guilty to receiving training to carry out terrorist activities. UK authorities publicly condemned the sentences, and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Britain had sent the Russian Embassy in London a "high-handed" note about the fate of its nationals. "This document is now being considered by Moscow," Zakharova said.

https://sputniknews.com/20220712/live-updates-at-least-two-dead-four-missing-after-ukrainian-attack-on-kherson-region---authorities-1097209453.html

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukraine, donbass, mercenary