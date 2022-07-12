LIVE UPDATES: At Least Two Dead, Four Missing After Ukrainian Attack on Kherson Region - Authorities

Two Dead, Four Missing After Ukrainian Attack on Novaia Kakhovka - Authorities

he Ukrainian strike on the city of Novaia Kakhovka in the Kherson region resulted in at least two deaths, while at least four people are still missing, the head of the city's military-civilian administration, Vladimir Leontyev, told Sputnik.



"At the moment, we know of two deaths, but in total, these warehouses were guarded by six people, the remaining four are currently missing," Leontyev said.



A strike on Novaia Kakhovka was carried out late on Monday night, causing explosions at warehouses with saltpeter and damaging a local hospital and "hundreds" of apartments in residential buildings, according to Leontyev. The head of the city's military-civilian administration told Sputnik that the attack was carried out using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System).



"Apart from the two dead and four missing, dozens more were injured, hundreds got cuts from [broken] glass, windows were shattered in half of the city, many people are still under the rubble," Leontyev told Sputnik.



Earlier in the night, he told Sputnik that a disabled teenager who was on duty at a warehouse with humanitarian aid, was among those killed in the attack.