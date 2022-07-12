International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: At Least Two Dead, Four Missing After Ukrainian Attack on Kherson Region - Authorities
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
DPR Forces' checkpoint in Kherson region

04:46 GMT 12.07.2022
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.
On 3 July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Russia's President Vladimir Putin that the entire Lugansk region had been seized from Ukrainian forces.
Russian armed forces, together with combat units of the LPR forces, took full control of the city of Lisichansk and a number of nearby settlements.
The Kherson Region and most of the Zaporozhye Region of Ukraine are now controlled by Russia's military as a result of the special operation.
04:48 GMT 12.07.2022
Two Dead, Four Missing After Ukrainian Attack on Novaia Kakhovka - Authorities
he Ukrainian strike on the city of Novaia Kakhovka in the Kherson region resulted in at least two deaths, while at least four people are still missing, the head of the city's military-civilian administration, Vladimir Leontyev, told Sputnik.

"At the moment, we know of two deaths, but in total, these warehouses were guarded by six people, the remaining four are currently missing," Leontyev said.

A strike on Novaia Kakhovka was carried out late on Monday night, causing explosions at warehouses with saltpeter and damaging a local hospital and "hundreds" of apartments in residential buildings, according to Leontyev. The head of the city's military-civilian administration told Sputnik that the attack was carried out using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System).

"Apart from the two dead and four missing, dozens more were injured, hundreds got cuts from [broken] glass, windows were shattered in half of the city, many people are still under the rubble," Leontyev told Sputnik.

Earlier in the night, he told Sputnik that a disabled teenager who was on duty at a warehouse with humanitarian aid, was among those killed in the attack.
