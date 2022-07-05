https://sputniknews.com/20220705/second-french-mercenary-dies-in-ukraine-from-wounds-reports-say-1096962311.html
Adrien D., a young man aged 20, joined the so-called International Legion of Ukraine's militia in March. He was wounded near Kharkiv in early June, during the same shelling that killed another French mercenary earlier that month, and died on June 25, according to RTL.About 50 French nationals are reportedly participating in combat operations in Ukraine.The first French mercenary to have been killed in combat in Ukraine was 32-year-old Wilfried Bleriot, allegedly linked to French far-right groups.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A second French citizen who was engaged in combat operations in Ukraine has died of wounds sustained during an artillery shelling, German radio broadcaster RTL reported on Tuesday.
Adrien D., a young man aged 20, joined the so-called International Legion of Ukraine's militia in March. He was wounded near Kharkiv in early June, during the same shelling that killed another French mercenary earlier that month, and died on June 25, according to RTL.
About 50 French nationals are reportedly participating in combat operations
in Ukraine.
The first French mercenary to have been killed in combat in Ukraine was 32-year-old Wilfried Bleriot, allegedly linked to French far-right groups.