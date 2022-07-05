https://sputniknews.com/20220705/second-french-mercenary-dies-in-ukraine-from-wounds-reports-say-1096962311.html

Second French Mercenary Dies in Ukraine From Wounds, Reports Say

Adrien D., a young man aged 20, joined the so-called International Legion of Ukraine's militia in March. He was wounded near Kharkiv in early June, during the same shelling that killed another French mercenary earlier that month, and died on June 25, according to RTL.About 50 French nationals are reportedly participating in combat operations in Ukraine.The first French mercenary to have been killed in combat in Ukraine was 32-year-old Wilfried Bleriot, allegedly linked to French far-right groups.

