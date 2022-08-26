Brits Rage at Looming Energy Bill Rise After Watchdog Lifts Price Cap by 80%
© AFP 2022 / SHAUN CURRYA picture taken 18 January 2008 shows the gas burner of a stove in London. United Kingdom's biggest energy provider, British Gas
The British government's embargo on Russian energy imports, coupled with European Union, US and Canadian sanctions which have cut back pipeline supplies from Russia, have caused a huge cost-of-living crisis as the the price of fuel, electricity and all consumer goods skyrockets.
Britons have taken to social media to vent their anger and dismay at the latest 80 per cent rise in regulator Ofgem's cap on household energy bills.
"My fuel bill went from £170 per month to £305 per month and looks set to rise to £550 per month. We are past the mortgage and young kids years and thought we'd be ok with belt tightening but this is going to hurt," one woman posted on Twitter.
"My sister’s energy company has emailed offering discounted electric blankets…..is this really what our country has come to? Something needs to happen urgently," tweeted an education consultant.
Others blamed both the ruling Conservative Party and the Labour opposition for the energy crisis, which is having a knock-on effect on retail prices and driving inflation to levels not seen since the 1970s.
"[Chancellor of the exchequer] Nadhim Zahawi says help is on it's way for the #EnergyCrisis," one angry bill-payer said. "Sorry but this is the train that has been coming down the line for the last few months. We are about to be hit by the train, but help is on the way!"
"This winter is going to be hard, bleak and devastating to many. People will die cold and hungry in their dark cold houses," a left-winger wrote. "The Tories don't care and Labour are too busy waging a war on their own party".
Political commentators from both left and right agreed that the British government was putting Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky's interests ahead of its own people's by maintaining its embargo on Russian energy imports.
© John Wight/TwitterTweet blaming the British ruling party and privatisation for the Western energy crisis
Tweet blaming the British ruling party and privatisation for the Western energy crisis
© David Kurten/TwitterTweet blaming the UK government policies including support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, for the energy crisis
Tweet blaming the UK government policies including support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, for the energy crisis
As usual, some saw the funny side of the crisis — or just descended into four-letter abuse.
This amusing video reminds me of how humanity got slammed by oil crisis in the '70s, then allowed itself to be 'helped' by antinuclear environmentalism into ditching nuclear in favor of "green" energy, only to be led straight into getting slammed again by #EnergyCrisis today. pic.twitter.com/VgBWFIwBgG— Joris van Dorp🔧⚡🌍🍻💉💉💉 (@EnergyJvd) August 26, 2022
Everyone in the UK paying their energy bills#EnergyCrisis #EnergyPriceCap pic.twitter.com/2Qy44G5Trb— MB (@bowx_) August 26, 2022
While others made the inevitable comparisons between the government and Nazi Germany.