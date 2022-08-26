International
Brits Rage at Looming Energy Bill Rise After Watchdog Lifts Price Cap by 80%
Brits Rage at Looming Energy Bill Rise After Watchdog Lifts Price Cap by 80%
The British government's embargo on Russian energy imports, coupled with European Union, US and Canadian sanctions which have cut back pipeline supplies from... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
Brits Rage at Looming Energy Bill Rise After Watchdog Lifts Price Cap by 80%

15:32 GMT 26.08.2022
The British government's embargo on Russian energy imports, coupled with European Union, US and Canadian sanctions which have cut back pipeline supplies from Russia, have caused a huge cost-of-living crisis as the the price of fuel, electricity and all consumer goods skyrockets.
Britons have taken to social media to vent their anger and dismay at the latest 80 per cent rise in regulator Ofgem's cap on household energy bills.
"My fuel bill went from £170 per month to £305 per month and looks set to rise to £550 per month. We are past the mortgage and young kids years and thought we'd be ok with belt tightening but this is going to hurt," one woman posted on Twitter.
"My sister’s energy company has emailed offering discounted electric blankets…..is this really what our country has come to? Something needs to happen urgently," tweeted an education consultant.
Others blamed both the ruling Conservative Party and the Labour opposition for the energy crisis, which is having a knock-on effect on retail prices and driving inflation to levels not seen since the 1970s.
"[Chancellor of the exchequer] Nadhim Zahawi says help is on it's way for the #EnergyCrisis," one angry bill-payer said. "Sorry but this is the train that has been coming down the line for the last few months. We are about to be hit by the train, but help is on the way!"
"This winter is going to be hard, bleak and devastating to many. People will die cold and hungry in their dark cold houses," a left-winger wrote. "The Tories don't care and Labour are too busy waging a war on their own party".
Political commentators from both left and right agreed that the British government was putting Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky's interests ahead of its own people's by maintaining its embargo on Russian energy imports.
As usual, some saw the funny side of the crisis — or just descended into four-letter abuse.
While others made the inevitable comparisons between the government and Nazi Germany.
