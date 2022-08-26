https://sputniknews.com/20220826/kiev-cuts-last-power-line-to-zaporozhye-npp-no-way-to-deliver-electricity-to-ukraine--authorities-1100015477.html
Russia repeatedly warned that the Ukrainian side has targeted the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in a bid to stage a provocation and blame Moscow for a nuclear... 26.08.2022
Kiev has interrupted the last transmission line of the Zaporozhye NPP to Ukraine, rendering the delivery of energy to Ukraine impossible now, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, said on Friday.At the same time, authorities noted that the NPP is working as normal and that the energy is supplied to the territories liberated by Russian forces.The Zaporozhye NPP, which is the largest nuclear generation facility in Europe, contains six VVER-1000 pressurized light water reactors putting out a total of 5,700 MWe of power. Russia has repeatedly warned that Ukraine is planning false flag operations against the NPP in a bid to create an exclusion zone of up to 18 miles (30 kilometers) around the facility and trigger the deployment of international forces to the area. Moscow noted that Kiev attacks the NPP while trying to pin the blame for any major disaster on Russia.
09:23 GMT 26.08.2022 (Updated: 09:41 GMT 26.08.2022)
Russia repeatedly warned that the Ukrainian side has targeted the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in a bid to stage a provocation and blame Moscow for a nuclear disaster.
Kiev has interrupted the last transmission line of the Zaporozhye NPP
to Ukraine, rendering the delivery of energy to Ukraine impossible now, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, said on Friday.
"Yesterday, as far as I know, the fourth line was interrupted, therefore it is physically impossible to transfer electricity to the right bank of the Dnieper [river] ... According to the information I have, this energy is not supplied [to Ukraine], there is no physical possibility to do this," Rogov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
At the same time, authorities noted that the NPP is working as normal and that the energy is supplied to the territories liberated by Russian forces.
The Zaporozhye NPP, which is the largest nuclear generation facility in Europe
, contains six VVER-1000 pressurized light water reactors putting out a total of 5,700 MWe of power.
Russia has repeatedly warned that Ukraine is planning false flag operations against the NPP in a bid to create an exclusion zone of up to 18 miles (30 kilometers) around the facility and trigger the deployment of international forces to the area. Moscow noted that Kiev attacks the NPP while trying to pin the blame for any major disaster on Russia.