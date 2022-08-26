https://sputniknews.com/20220826/kiev-cuts-last-power-line-to-zaporozhye-npp-no-way-to-deliver-electricity-to-ukraine--authorities-1100015477.html

Kiev Cuts Last Power Line to Zaporozhye NPP, No Way to Deliver Electricity to Ukraine - Authorities

Kiev Cuts Last Power Line to Zaporozhye NPP, No Way to Deliver Electricity to Ukraine - Authorities

Russia repeatedly warned that the Ukrainian side has targeted the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in a bid to stage a provocation and blame Moscow for a nuclear... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T09:23+0000

2022-08-26T09:23+0000

2022-08-26T09:41+0000

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099391475_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1f104c0668c2ea57b07b159d5230304f.jpg

Kiev has interrupted the last transmission line of the Zaporozhye NPP to Ukraine, rendering the delivery of energy to Ukraine impossible now, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, said on Friday.At the same time, authorities noted that the NPP is working as normal and that the energy is supplied to the territories liberated by Russian forces.The Zaporozhye NPP, which is the largest nuclear generation facility in Europe, contains six VVER-1000 pressurized light water reactors putting out a total of 5,700 MWe of power. Russia has repeatedly warned that Ukraine is planning false flag operations against the NPP in a bid to create an exclusion zone of up to 18 miles (30 kilometers) around the facility and trigger the deployment of international forces to the area. Moscow noted that Kiev attacks the NPP while trying to pin the blame for any major disaster on Russia.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, ukraine