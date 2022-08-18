https://sputniknews.com/20220818/russian-mod-publishes-map-showing-consequences-of-ukrainian-us-provocation-at-zaporozhye-npp-1099724055.html

Russian MoD Publishes Map Showing Consequences of Ukrainian-US Provocation at Zaporozhye NPP

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry warned that Ukraine is preparing a false flag attack at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) during the visit of... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has presented a map with possible consequences of the Kiev's provocation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP). According to the forecast, if the accident at ZNPP takes place, radioactive substances will engulf Poland, Germany and Slovakia. Radioactive substances will cover Scandinavia as well, with the release of 25% of the contents of at least one reactor of the NPP, according to the Russian MoD.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the aim of Kiev's provocation at the ZNPP is to create an exclusion zone of up to 18 miles (30 kilometers), as well as to trigger international forces' introduction and accuse Russia of nuclear terrorism."The ultimate goal of the provocation is the creation of an exclusion zone of up to 30 kilometers, the introduction of international forces and foreign observers into the NPP's territory, as well as the accusation of the Russian armed forces of nuclear terrorism," Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Thursday.

