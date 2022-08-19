https://sputniknews.com/20220819/us-silent-on-kievs-strikes-on-zaporozhye-npp-contributing-to-possible-nuclear-disaster---russia-1099774938.html

US Silent on Kiev's Strikes on Zaporozhye NPP, Contributing to Possible Nuclear Disaster - Russia

US Silent on Kiev's Strikes on Zaporozhye NPP, Contributing to Possible Nuclear Disaster - Russia

In a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier on Friday, Vladimir Putin stressed that the Ukrainian shelling of the largest nuclear power... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-19T15:33+0000

2022-08-19T15:33+0000

2022-08-19T15:39+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

nuclear disaster

ukraine

nuclear power plant

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1099774938.jpg?1660923575

The United States keeps silent about Kiev's strikes on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) and the situation on the ground, thus contributing to a possible nuclear disaster, a letter from Russia to the UN Security Council reads. The letter was circulated among the members of the UNSC, with information about the Ukrainian provocations at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.Over the past few weeks, the Ukrainian forces have intensified strikes on the NPP, with the Russian side warning of imminent provocations at the plant by Kiev.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear disaster, ukraine, nuclear power plant