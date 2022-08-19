https://sputniknews.com/20220819/us-silent-on-kievs-strikes-on-zaporozhye-npp-contributing-to-possible-nuclear-disaster---russia-1099774938.html
US Silent on Kiev's Strikes on Zaporozhye NPP, Contributing to Possible Nuclear Disaster - Russia
In a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier on Friday, Vladimir Putin stressed that the Ukrainian shelling of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe threatens a catastrophe.
The United States keeps silent about Kiev's strikes on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) and the situation on the ground, thus contributing to a possible nuclear disaster, a letter from Russia to the UN Security Council reads. The letter was circulated among the members of the UNSC, with information about the Ukrainian provocations at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.Over the past few weeks, the Ukrainian forces have intensified strikes on the NPP, with the Russian side warning of imminent provocations at the plant by Kiev.
15:33 GMT 19.08.2022
In a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier on Friday, Vladimir Putin stressed that the Ukrainian shelling of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe threatens a catastrophe.
The United States keeps silent about Kiev's strikes on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) and the situation on the ground, thus contributing to a possible nuclear disaster, a letter from Russia to the UN Security Council reads. The letter was circulated among the members of the UNSC, with information about the Ukrainian provocations at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
Over the past few weeks, the Ukrainian forces have intensified strikes on the NPP, with the Russian side warning of imminent provocations at the plant by Kiev.