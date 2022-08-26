https://sputniknews.com/20220826/ofgem-raises-energy-price-cap-by-80-percent-1100009844.html

Ofgem Raises Energy Price Cap by 80 Percent

Over the past several days, energy prices in Europe have set new records, with gas futures exceeding $3,300 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) lifted Britain's energy price cap on Friday amid soaring prices.The regulatory authority stated that the new cap, which comes into power in October, will be £3,549 (around $4,189), while the old one amounted to £1,971 ($2,326). This is not the first time the price cap is rising for Britons - back in April, it also had a significant leap, adding 54%.Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley said that resolving the crisis is beyond the regulator's power, and urged the British government to address skyrocketing prices and inflation.This is not the first time the price cap has risen for Britons - back in April, it also posted a significant leap, adding 54%. Addressing the rising prices, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said that the cabinet is "working flat out" to "develop options for the further support" of the consumers.

