Ofgem Raises Energy Price Cap by 80 Percent
Ofgem Raises Energy Price Cap by 80 Percent
Over the past several days, energy prices in Europe have set new records, with gas futures exceeding $3,300 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since...
26.08.2022
2022-08-26T06:14+0000
2022-08-26T06:37+0000
06:14 GMT 26.08.2022 (Updated: 06:37 GMT 26.08.2022)
Over the past several days, energy prices in Europe have set new records, with gas futures exceeding $3,300 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since March, growing by more than 10%.
The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) lifted Britain's energy price cap on Friday amid soaring prices.
The regulatory authority stated that the new cap, which comes into power in October, will be £3,549 (around $4,189), while the old one amounted to £1,971 ($2,326). This is not the first time the price cap is rising for Britons - back in April, it also had a significant leap, adding 54%.
Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley said that resolving the crisis is beyond the regulator's power, and urged the British government to address skyrocketing prices and inflation.
“The Government support package is delivering help right now, but it’s clear the new Prime Minister will need to act further to tackle the impact of the price rises that are coming in October and next year. We are working with ministers, consumer groups and industry on a set of options for the incoming Prime Minister that will require urgent action.The response will need to match the scale of the crisis we have before us. With the right support in place and with regulator, government, industry and consumers working together, we can find a way through this", he said.
This is not the first time the price cap has risen for Britons - back in April, it also posted a significant leap, adding 54%. Addressing the rising prices, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said that the cabinet is "working flat out" to "develop options for the further support" of the consumers.