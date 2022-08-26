https://sputniknews.com/20220826/boris-johnson-makes-surprise-visit-to-ukraine-to-convince-zelensky-not-to-negotiate-1099997199.html
Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine to Convince Zelensky Not to Negotiate
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan delved into a plethora of topics, including Iran's perspective on the JCPOA, the sentencing... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Ukraine to convince Zelensky not to negotiate
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan delved into a plethora of topics, including Iran's perspective on the JCPOA, the sentencing of the men accused of wanting to kidnap the Michigan Governor and Boris Johnson's surprise visit to Ukraine.
Mohammad Marandi - Professor of Orientalism and political commentatorTyler Nixon - Lawyer and political punditJeremy Kuzmarov - Author and political analystIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by the esteemed Iranian professor Mohammad Marandi, who discussed the JCPOA and what Iran's perspective is regarding the deal. Marandi highlighted Iran's desire to lift sanctions, while pointing out that the Islamic Republic was not willing to compromise its demands.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila spoke with lawyer and political pundit Tyler Nixon about the recent verdict from the Michigan Governor kidnapping plot and the FBI's role in convicting two of the men. Nixon discussed the politicalization of the FBI and how they have been used to target ex-President Donald Trump, his associates and supporters.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by professor and author Jeremy Kuzmarov to discuss a number of storylines regarding the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, along with the surprise visit by the outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Mohammad Marandi - Professor of Orientalism and political commentator
Tyler Nixon - Lawyer and political pundit
Jeremy Kuzmarov - Author and political analyst
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by the esteemed Iranian professor Mohammad Marandi, who discussed the JCPOA and what Iran's perspective is regarding the deal. Marandi highlighted Iran's desire to lift sanctions, while pointing out that the Islamic Republic was not willing to compromise its demands.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila spoke with lawyer and political pundit Tyler Nixon about the recent verdict from the Michigan Governor kidnapping plot and the FBI's role in convicting two of the men. Nixon discussed the politicalization of the FBI and how they have been used to target ex-President Donald Trump, his associates and supporters.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by professor and author Jeremy Kuzmarov to discuss a number of storylines regarding the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, along with the surprise visit by the outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik