https://sputniknews.com/20220822/citibank-economist-forecasts-uk-inflation-to-hit-18-persent-in-2023-1099863839.html

Citibank Economist Forecasts UK Inflation to Hit 18 Perсent in 2023

Citibank Economist Forecasts UK Inflation to Hit 18 Perсent in 2023

The last time inflation in the UK was more than 18 perсent was in 1976, after the Middle East oil crisis of 1973 and the British coalminers' strikes of 1972... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-22T16:22+0000

2022-08-22T16:22+0000

2022-08-22T16:22+0000

inflation

energy crisis

uk

britain

great britain

citibank

economy

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/16/1099862692_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_486e70b482a17fa73a24370b5a974d6a.jpg

An economist at the US-based Citibank has warned investors that UK inflation could top 18 percent early next year.Benjamin Nabarro predicted that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate would hit 18 percent early next year, with the Retail Price Index (RPI) reaching 20 per cent.In his note to the bank's investor clients, he said that forecast depended on what action the next British prime minister, set to be announced on September 5, would take to reduce the price rises stemming from the UK's embargo on Russian energy imports. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, one of the most hawkish proponents of support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, is the current favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and the government.Nabarro said her pledge to cut taxes but not offer further relief payments to households would only have a limited effect.And he said the Bank of England, which raised interest from 1.25 percent to 1.75 on August 4 in response to expected inflation of 13 percent, would likely choose to push the lending rate far higher.The last time CPI inflation stood above 18 percent in the UK was in 1976, after the Middle East oil crisis of 1973 and the British coalminers' strikes of 1972 and 1974 prompted electricity rationing to businesses.

https://sputniknews.com/20220822/truss-under-pressure-as-sunak-camp-says-tax-cuts-will-put-people-on-the-street-1099844942.html

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

inflation, energy crisis, uk, britain, great britain, citibank, europe