Russia's Ouster From WTO Would Jeopardize West & Global South's Development, Scholars Warn

"[O]usting Russia from the WTO would have a number of negative consequences, for Russia, of course, but also for other WTO countries, and even more so for all those countries that to date have been benefiting from the Russian WTO membership, particularly as regards the oil market and a number of industrial or consumer goods," says Sergio Rossi, professor of macroeconomics and monetary economics at the University of Fribourg, Switzerland.Since its accession to the WTO, Russia has helped integrate Eastern and Asian countries into global trade and contributed to economic growth as well as firms’ profits, notably in those Western countries that imported a lot of Russian oil, iron, and steel, according to Rossi.The professor notes that Russia's impact on trade and investment within the framework of the WTO has been positive, given that it facilitated the expansion of foreign trade across the global economy, thereby creating jobs and investment opportunities for a number of Western countries.Similarly, Russia's WTO membership has played a crucial role for the Global South as Moscow has often thrown its weight behind developing countries, highlights Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, professor of the Center for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University."Russia has been a responsible member of the WTO," Chenoy stresses. "On many issues Russia sided with the countries of the Global South, because of rules like ‘Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights’ and patents were not in favor of developing countries. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, India and South Africa proposed an exceptional and temporary waiver on COVID vaccines, which were under patent by Western pharmaceuticals. Many countries of the South backed India and South Africa’s demand. So did Russia. But the Western block did not allow the patent regime to be diluted and big corporate profits continued. Many people in the South could not get the vaccine as a consequence."Russia's Ouster From WTO is Highly UnlikelyThe Russian Federation has been a member of WTO since 22 August 2012. Prior to that, it had worked hard for 19 years to meet the organization's requirements. After the beginning of the special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, Russia was stripped of its "most favored nation" status, with some Western nations calling for the removal of the country from the international entity. However, as Reuters explained back in March, "expelling Russia, which joined the WTO in 2012 after 19 years of negotiations, would be extremely difficult as there is no specific expulsion process."He points out that Russia could be expelled only if two-thirds of the 164 WTO member countries backed such a decision which is highly unlikely. Neither China nor many other countries, including BRICS members, will ever agree to expel Russia "in light of economic advantages these countries benefit from having Russia within the WTO," according to the academic.For his part, Chenoy underscores that Russia's hypothetical expulsion could create a disturbing precedent which "would be harmful for global trade and the rules-based order and international law."Meanwhile, Russian lawmakers have also weighed the pros and cons of Russia's WTO membership. In April, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin instructed relevant chamber committees to study the advisability of Russia's presence in the organization. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation and Liberal Democratic Party of Russia advocated for the nation's withdrawal from the WTO, arguing that Russia's accession to the WTO has made the nation's enterprises less competitive than their Western peers and failed to shield the country from Western sanctions.For his part, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov argued on May 5 that Russia's exit from the WTO would, in particular, deprive the country of the opportunity to develop new rules for global trade. In addition to that, the WTO still remains an important tool to support Russian exports, the minister wrote in a letter, obtained by Russian media outlet RBC.Controversies pertaining to the WTO were also discussed by BRICS members during the group's 14th summit in June. The leaders of BRICS states agreed to pursue "the necessary WTO reform" to build an open world economy and called on all WTO members to avoid unilateral and protectionist measures that run counter to the spirit and rules of the WTO.How West Has Shot Itself in the FootMeanwhile, the decision of the US, the European Union, Japan, and Canada to strip Russia of its "most favored nation" trade status will have a long-term negative impact on the global economy, according to Rossi.As a result, one might expect "a mushroom growth of consumer prices, which – as we can observe now – implies a number of negative consequences for all stakeholders, particularly for the poor and the middle class, but also for small as well as medium-sized firms in Western countries," Rossi notes.Europe is struggling to tame galloping inflation, which has been further accelerated by the anti-Russia energy embargo. The annual inflation rate in the EU climbed to a record high of 9.8% in July, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Likewise, inflation among the Eurozone countries hit a new high of 8.9%. The lowest annual rates were registered in France, Malta (both 6.8%) and Finland (8.0%), while the highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (23.2%), Latvia (21.3%), and Lithuania (20.9%).For its part, Russia won't be affected as dramatically as the West, as it is increasingly turning to the East and South, which can be bigger beneficiaries of trade with Russia, who is a prominent supplier of hydrocarbons, commodities, wheat, etc., according to Chenoy. Similarly, Russia's development within the BRICS framework is promising to be beneficial for the country and its partners."Countries of the BRICS together have a bigger GDP combined now than the G7 countries," Chenoy notes. "Trade in national currencies, new transport corridors can help the BRICS grow even further."

