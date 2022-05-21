https://sputniknews.com/20220521/moscow-calls-for-joint-work-on-resolving-trade-issues-within-wto-to-solve-food-crisis-1095691539.html

Moscow Calls for Joint Work on Resolving Trade Issues Within WTO to Solve Food Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is ready to look for joint solutions to the rapidly deteriorating situation with food security in the world in the wake of unilateral...

Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov attended on Thursday the meeting of trade ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in the Thai capital of Bangkok, which was dedicated to the preparations for the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in June.The minister noted that most APEC economies agree on the importance of the WTO and the need for further efforts to improve its effectiveness."However, the words of some economists go out of tune with their actions. Their unilateral and politically motivated trade restrictions are a threat to the multilateral trading system. A massive wave of violations of WTO rules 'under the guise' of exceptions due to national security concerns is a serious dismantlement of the organization," the minister said.Reshetnikov added that WTO members should focus on the said "trade problems" if they want to improve the situation in food and energy markets.The Russian ministry said earlier on Saturday that the Russian delegation left the meeting during the report of US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Before that, delegations of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States left the APEC meeting hall during Reshetnikov's report.

