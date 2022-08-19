https://sputniknews.com/20220819/us-attempts-to-strangle-and-cripple-russian-economy-with-sanctions-failed-russian-ambassador-says-1099764053.html

US Attempts 'to Strangle and Cripple' Russian Economy With Sanctions Failed, Russian Ambassador Says

US Attempts 'to Strangle and Cripple' Russian Economy With Sanctions Failed, Russian Ambassador Says

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin underlined that even though Western sanctions have damaged the country’s economy and many risks are still in... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-19T10:49+0000

2022-08-19T10:49+0000

2022-08-19T10:51+0000

russia

us

anatoly antonov

sanctions

economy

attempts

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105609/91/1056099190_0:0:2501:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_f5bb4f732d7a003c0bdfa0e92640e31b.jpg

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has told reporters that all the attempts by Washington to “strangle” and “cripple” the Russian economy by means of sanctions “evidently” failed.He added that Washington is “ready to resort to any biased and agenda-driven assessments” and that “obsession with restrictions does not allow Washington to understand that the chosen strategy has failed.”At the same time, he went on to say that Western restrictions “ricochet against the initiators of this sanctions madness.”Antonov emphasized that “another result of Washington's chaotic spreading of senseless restrictions has been a huge cost inflicted on businesses and ordinary citizens.”The remarks came after Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Steven Tian, from the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute, spoke at the US State Department’s Foreign Press Center briefing last week, addressing “the devastating impact” of the Western sanctions, which allegedly led to “the structural erosion of Russia’s economy at every single level.”Shortly after Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24th, the US and its allies slapped a spate of “severe” sanctions on sectors related to Russia's economy, businesses, media outlets, sports, and culture. The restrictive measures, however, have had a negative impact on the Western countries’ economies as well, triggering sky-high inflation and driving energy prices to record numbers.Separately, the ruble has become the world’s most stable currency amid the sanctions, with Bloomberg reporting in June that ruble “jumped as much as 1.7% to 55.44 per US dollar," its strongest level since July 2015.

https://sputniknews.com/20220718/putin-russia-wont-be-separated-from-the-rest-of-the-world-by-sanctions-1097420167.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia, us, anatoly antonov, sanctions, economy, attempts